Surging Saint Joseph's wins fourth straight game, 72-66, to open Atlantic 10 tournament in Richmond

Ryan Daly probed around the perimeter looking for his opportunity.
When he found it, he stopped, gathered and launched a 3-point attempt from the left wing. The ball swished through the hoop, and the Saint Joseph’s bench to the left erupted.
With that shot, Daly hit the dagger. It came with just over a minute to play against Philadelphia Big 5 foe La Salle.
And in a tight game, the 13th-seeded Hawks outlasted the 12th-seeded Explorers for a 72-66 victory at the Siegel Center on Wednesday in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament.
It was the Hawks’ fourth win in a row, since Daly returned from an almost two-month absence caused by a thumb injury. Daly, a fifth-year senior, is the Hawks' leading scorer, with 19.8 points per game. He had a game-high 23 points Wednesday.
SJU (5-14) moves on to play No. 5 seed Massachusetts at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the University of Richmond’s Robins Center.
The Robins Center and the Siegel Center, VCU’s home venue, are co-hosting the majority of the A-10 tournament this year. It was shifted from its original spot, the Barclays Center in New York City, due to factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Siegel Center hosted Wednesday’s two first-round games, and will host Saturday’s two semifinals. And the Siegel Center and Robins Center will split the four second-round and quarterfinal games on both Thursday and Friday.
The tournament final will be played at Dayton’s UD Arena on March 14.
The last time a full A-10 tournament was hosted on a campus was 2004, when it was at Dayton.
The court at the Siegel Center was adorned with A-10 tournament logos, and A-10 tournament logos banners and sponsorship banners replaced sponsorship banners VCU had in place throughout the season, over sections of empty seats.
About 40 spectators watched the SJU vs. La Salle game. Teams were given an allotment of 60 tickets apiece for Wednesday’s matchups
Cardboard cutouts featuring figures from schools around the A-10 were added to ones VCU already had in place.
SJU has been in Richmond since Sunday, when it arrived to play UR at the Robins Center on Monday night, a 76-73 victory.
“I told everyone pack for a week,” Daly said. “So we brought enough clothes, and we're hoping we're here the whole time. But yeah, I mean, it's been cool. Yesterday, me, Jordan [Hall] and Anthony [Longpré] got out, we walked around town a little bit.”
Daly’s 3-pointer came with 1:15 remaining and pushed the Hawks’ lead to 7, 67-60.
He launched the attempt with just about five seconds left on the shot clock.
"End of shot clock has kind of been my go-to to make a tough shot my whole college career,” Daly said. “I got [La Salle defender Christian Ray] to take a step, thinking I was driving. And I stepped back and I rose up and I hit it.
“When I hit that I felt like, 'Alright, it's our game to lose now.'"
SJU hit five free throws in the final minute to seal it.
La Salle struggled offensively in the second half, after hitting six 3s in the first half. The Explorers shot just 32.1% after halftime.
They finish 9-16 overall.
"Upset, disappointed,” Explorers coach Ashley Howard said. “But extremely encouraged about the future of this program."
And SJU will hope it has caught fire at the right time.
“I think we're rolling now,” said Hall, who had 17 points Wednesday. “It's the perfect time to be hot."
