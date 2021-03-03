Surging Saint Joseph's wins fourth straight game, George Washington holds off Fordham on first day of Atlantic 10 tournament in Richmond

Ryan Daly probed around the perimeter looking for his opportunity.

When he found it, he stopped, gathered and launched a 3-point attempt from the left wing. The ball swished through the hoop, and the Saint Joseph’s bench to the left erupted.

With that shot, Daly hit the dagger. It came with just over a minute to play against Philadelphia Big 5 foe La Salle.

And in a tight game, the 13th-seeded Hawks outlasted the 12th-seeded Explorers for a 72-66 victory at the Siegel Center on Wednesday in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

It was the Hawks’ fourth win in a row, since Daly returned from an almost two-month absence caused by a thumb injury. Daly, a fifth-year senior guard, is the Hawks' leading scorer, with 19.8 points per game. He had a game-high 23 points Wednesday.

SJU (5-14) moves on to play No. 5 seed Massachusetts at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the University of Richmond’s Robins Center.

The Robins Center and the Siegel Center, VCU’s home venue, are co-hosting the majority of the A-10 tournament this year. It was shifted from its original spot, the Barclays Center in New York City, due to factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.