Surging Virginia visits slumping Florida State

“They’ve had really dynamic playmakers at quarterback, historically,” said Grant. “They always have a good running back and naturally by recruiting they’re going to have some fast guys on the outside. They’re going to have good players on their roster. They always have good players and I’ve seen glimpses of greatness out of all their players.”

Florida State did turn in one of the most-head scratching results of this disjointed season when it upset North Carolina 31-28 on Oct. 17, the most points the Seminoles have scored in ACC play this season. Still, FSU is 2-6 in Norvell’s debut season, and has lost three straight entering Saturday’s contest. It didn’t play last week, backing out of its scheduled game against Clemson because of concerns with the Tigers’ COVID-19 safety protocols.

“I see a transformation happening, as there's a new staff and players kind of coming together,” said UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall. “The signs are all over the place that there's improvement, in my opinion.”

Virginia (4-4, 3-4 ACC), despite absorbing a slew of roster hits, has been going the opposite direction. The hot ‘Hoos have won three in a row, beating North Carolina, Louisville and, last week, Abilene Christian.