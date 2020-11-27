Surging Virginia visits slumping Florida State

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Florida State may be mired in its worst football season in decades, but Virginia cornerback Nick Grant said he still sees a capable opponent in the garnet and gold.
“I like to watch Florida State just because they’re Florida State,” Grant said this week as the surging Cavaliers prepared for Saturday’s date with the slumping Seminoles. “They’ve had a history of success.”
Grant said, in particular, he enjoys checking out the play of FSU cornerback Assante Samuel Jr., who is tied for the ACC lead with three interceptions. He’s also taken note of a Seminoles offense that, despite its statistical struggles, he believes can be potent.
Florida State, in its first season under coach Mike Norvell, is averaging just 22 points per game, the third fewest in the ACC.
FSU freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy, who took over as the starter two weeks ago against North Carolina State, is out for the season now, meaning the ‘Noles are likely to go back to sophomore Jordan Travis, who had been the team’s starter before suffering an injury himself.
James Blackman, the program’s most experienced quarterback, will transfer after this season, Norvell announced earlier this month, the same day he revealed that star wide receiver Tamorrion Terry had left the team.
“They’ve had really dynamic playmakers at quarterback, historically,” said Grant. “They always have a good running back and naturally by recruiting they’re going to have some fast guys on the outside. They’re going to have good players on their roster. They always have good players and I’ve seen glimpses of greatness out of all their players.”
Florida State did turn in one of the most-head scratching results of this disjointed season when it upset North Carolina 31-28 on Oct. 17, the most points the Seminoles have scored in ACC play this season. Still, FSU is 2-6 in Norvell’s debut season, and has lost three straight entering Saturday’s contest. It didn’t play last week, backing out of its scheduled game against Clemson because of concerns with the Tigers’ COVID-19 safety protocols.
“I see a transformation happening, as there's a new staff and players kind of coming together,” said UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall. “The signs are all over the place that there's improvement, in my opinion.”
Virginia (4-4, 3-4 ACC), despite absorbing a slew of roster hits, has been going the opposite direction. The hot ‘Hoos have won three in a row, beating North Carolina, Louisville and, last week, Abilene Christian.
That game – a 55-15 laugher against a wildly overmatched FCS team – was Virginia’s first since losing starting offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer to a season-ending injury and having starting nose tackle Jowon Briggs leave the program and announce he’s transferring to Cincinnati.
In the game, star outside linebacker Charles Snowden suffered a broken right ankle that ended his year.
Senior Matt Gahm and junior Elliott Brown figure to see increased time in Snowden’s place. Against Abilene, the Cavaliers opened the game with a two-man defensive front, but ends Mandy Alonso and Adeeb Atariwa, along with freshman Jahmeer Carter and sophomore Jordan Redmond, spent time at nose tackle in the team’s more standard odd fronts.
UVA also started sophomore Joe Bissinger at Reinkensmeyer’s left guard position.
That all complicates Virginia’s mission down the stretch, as Mendenhall’s men try to bury their 1-4 start to the year and finish with a winning record for the third straight season. The Cavaliers host Boston College, then play at rival Virginia Tech to finish the year.
“I like the momentum we're generating,” said Mendenhall. “I like the outcomes that we have, but more importantly I like their mindset.”