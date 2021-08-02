Tabling full-time job in financial advising for now, JMU quarterback Cole Johnson looks forward to encore season

The spring was Johnson’s first season as the Dukes’ starter out of the gate and he settled into the role nicely after a shaky beginning to the year. He finished as the nation’s leader in pass efficiency with a rating of 161.73. He had a completion percentage of 65.7, with 11 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 1,633 yards in eight games.

Cignetti, himself a former quarterback at West Virginia, said he felt Johnson “played the position the way you want to play the position.”

“So I think he's entering the fall with a lot of confidence and belief, and ready to build on what he did in the spring,” Cignetti said. “And he's a great decision maker, can throw the ball, can get you out of trouble. Really smart guy. So it all starts at that position. We feel really good about it."

And Johnson feels good about being back for an encore. Though he tabled his full-time gig in Arlington, he said he will do some work with the company part time, through the season. Asked if his bosses were understanding of the situation, he said they were, with a laugh.

Johnson has one national championship ring already, a freshman backup on the 2016 JMU team that went all the way.

Now he has one last go-around ahead, to try to help lead the Dukes to another ring as a starter.

“I’m really blessed to be back, and with this family,” Johnson said. “And I love JMU. So, I’m very happy to be back.”