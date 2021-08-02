Tabling full-time job in financial advising for now, JMU quarterback Cole Johnson looks forward to encore season

Cole Johnson, financial adviser?
That will have to wait a little while longer, at least to take full effect.
Johnson is James Madison’s starting quarterback, who helped take the Dukes to the FCS national semifinals during the circuit’s unorthodox spring season earlier this year.
But, a veteran, he also already has a JMU bachelor’s degree in management in hand and has been pursuing a graduate certificate in cyber intelligence.
So he very well could’ve hung the pads up after the spring campaign and stepped into the next segment of his life. He had a full-time job opportunity in financial advising lined up with a company in Arlington.
But, as he considered his options, Johnson also figured that he has the rest of his life to work a 9 to 5 job. And the window to play college football is much more limited, one he wouldn’t get back.
He also had to simply consider the quality of the team he would have around him, one that returned 10 of its all-Colonial Athletic Association honorees from the spring, including five All-Americans.
Johnson, then, decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to athletes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and go ahead and come back for a sixth season with the Dukes.
“Just sitting with my family, sitting with my coaches and talking to them, I really think I made the right decision,” said Johnson, a Virginia Beach native.
It’ll be a last dance, one JMU will hope feels more normal than the spring season did and one the Dukes enter heavily favored to win the CAA and among the top contenders in the country for the FCS national title.
Defensive lineman and former Highland Springs standout Mike Greene, and running back Percy Agyei-Obese, are among the other JMU seniors who grabbed the extra year of eligibility. They’re the CAA’s preseason defensive and offensive players of the year, respectively.
JMU opens fall camp Friday.
“Really excited this fall to return a lot of players and also quite a few guys that were injured and unable to participate last spring, that were projected starters,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “So, to me, football is football. Everybody knew we had to be flexible last spring and be ready to adjust. I thought we did that.
“And we’ve had a really good summer here in terms of our strength and conditioning. And I think everybody’s excited to get going.”
JMU’s spring season came to a bitter end, a 21-point halftime lead over Sam Houston squandered in the third quarter of an eventual loss in the playoff semifinals.
Johnson suffered a thumb injury in that game, that kept him out of the tail end of it. So, after the season, he rested for a bit before jumping into training.
Off the field this offseason, Johnson put a focus on adding weight. Johnson said he’s now the heaviest he’s ever been, at 215 pounds, and is aiming to hit 220.
He’s also spent time in the film room with Tino Sunseri, JMU’s new quarterbacks coach. Sunseri was hired from Alabama, where he was an offensive analyst — part of a staff shuffling that saw wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan promoted to offensive coordinator, after former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Montgomery was hired to the same position at Buffalo.
On the field in the past couple of months, Johnson worked more with Richmond-based quarterback trainer Malcolm Bell, who he trained with last winter as well. This summer, Johnson worked on throwing from a variety of platforms — sharpening his ability to deliver the ball in imperfect situations, like when the pocket breaks down, for instance.
“So I can be ready for any situation that arises,” Johnson said.
@JMUFootball QB Cole Johnson (@cole_johnson7) back in the lab. pic.twitter.com/ge4XqpeNJj— Malcolm Bell (@mdotbell_) July 12, 2021
The spring was Johnson’s first season as the Dukes’ starter out of the gate and he settled into the role nicely after a shaky beginning to the year. He finished as the nation’s leader in pass efficiency with a rating of 161.73. He had a completion percentage of 65.7, with 11 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 1,633 yards in eight games.
Cignetti, himself a former quarterback at West Virginia, said he felt Johnson “played the position the way you want to play the position.”
“So I think he's entering the fall with a lot of confidence and belief, and ready to build on what he did in the spring,” Cignetti said. “And he's a great decision maker, can throw the ball, can get you out of trouble. Really smart guy. So it all starts at that position. We feel really good about it."
And Johnson feels good about being back for an encore. Though he tabled his full-time gig in Arlington, he said he will do some work with the company part time, through the season. Asked if his bosses were understanding of the situation, he said they were, with a laugh.
Johnson has one national championship ring already, a freshman backup on the 2016 JMU team that went all the way.
Now he has one last go-around ahead, to try to help lead the Dukes to another ring as a starter.
“I’m really blessed to be back, and with this family,” Johnson said. “And I love JMU. So, I’m very happy to be back.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr