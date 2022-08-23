Talented family shaped Virginia Union's Armonii Burden, who is priming to be one of CIAA's best defensive linemen

When Virginia Union coach Alvin Parker looks at Armonii Burden, he sees a player who doesn’t run away from the work it takes to be successful.

Instead, Burden runs to it. He embraces the grind.

“And I think a lot of times, if you're talking about you want to be a next-level player and a guy that wants to make a difference, you have to have that,” Parker said. “And that probably lends to the fact that he sees it from his family members, who made it to the next level. He sees what it takes.”

That collection of athletically gifted relatives around Burden runs deep. Among a long list of high-level athletes in his family are older brother Kapri Doucet, who played football at Lackawanna College, Oklahoma and Hampton; uncle Charles Brown, who played basketball at Longwood; cousin Dyami Brown, who currently plays for the Washington Commanders; and cousin Khafre Brown, who played football at North Carolina and now at USF.

Being around talent of that type was motivational growing up, Burden said. It pushed everyone in the family. The ultimate goal for everyone was to earn a scholarship to college, to be able to build a future.

Burden became one of the multiple in his family who have achieved that. The 6-1, 229-pound defensive end from Williamsburg began his career at Hampton, before a move to VUU in 2020.

And after a debut season with the Panthers last fall, when he racked up six sacks, Burden is priming to be one of the best defensive linemen in the CIAA this year, a preseason all-conference selection.

“I still got to go out there and do it,” Burden said, of the recognition heading into the season. “And that’s what I intend on doing.”

It was Doucet who inspired Burden to pick up football, as a young kid. He remembers being 5 years old, not quite old enough to sign up to play himself yet.

But watching his brother practice and play gave him the itch to jump out there himself. He was hooked.

“I'm just falling in love with the game,” Burden said, remembering. “Every time I'm out there just watching, just looking at guys have fun, running around, hitting people.”

With a smile, Burden recalled his early days in the game, playing running back. Small and thin then, but fast, Burden used to dart around sideline to sideline, sometimes reversing, before turning up the field to score.

“It was so fun,” he said.

But as he grew older, and filled out his frame, he gravitated to defense. He added the strength he gained to the speed and agility he already had, which made that side of the ball a good fit.

In high school, at Lafayette in Williamsburg, Burden played both inside and outside up front, on the defensive line. And he spent some time at middle linebacker, too. He was recruited heavily by schools that included West Virginia, ODU, East Carolina and Hampton.

Burden received offers from Army, Navy and Hampton, and he initially committed to Navy. But he later changed course and landed at Hampton, where his brother, Doucet, had transferred.

At Hampton, Burden redshirted after a bit of playing time as a freshman in 2018. He received more time as a sophomore in 2019. But, ultimately, he entered the transfer portal.

Parker and his staff caught wind of that and, after researching, determined that Burden would be a good fit — a high-energy quarterback pursuer. Parker and former VUU defensive line coach Marcus Hilliard, now the head coach at Elizabeth City State, called Burden early one morning to offer him a spot and Burden took it.

He had to wait to touch the field in game action — the CIAA did not play in 2020 as a result of the pandemic — but he made his presence felt last fall.

“He's just a football player,” Parker said. “A lot of times you see guys that are out here playing football. But he's a guy that is a football player. He just turns it on. He makes things happen for us.”

Over the offseason, heading into his redshirt junior season this fall, Burden locked in on becoming bigger, faster and stronger from a physical standpoint.

But also, VUU brought in a new defensive line coach in Solomon Brown in January, and Brown has worked on expanding Burden’s football IQ as well.

“I preach techniques,” Brown said. “And, him being around me, his IQ of the game has gone up a notch. And he understands the blocks now. So I would say his football IQ has gone up a lot.”

To Parker, that Burden was named preseason all-conference is a mark of the work he’s put in, especially in a league like that CIAA that prides itself on being strong up front, on both sides of the ball. That quality is the Panthers’ blueprint.

Now, Parker said, it’s Burden’s time to shine.

And it could be said that that just runs in the family.

“Asking him to come to work and do a certain type of job is nothing,” Parker said. “He shows up and he knows exactly what to do."