Taya Robinson joins VCU for 'last hurrah,' as Rams make trip to Toronto for GLOBL JAM

When Taya Robinson walked into VCU’s Basketball Development Center one day this past spring, Rams coach Beth O’Boyle had an intriguing question for her.

Robinson had, just a couple months prior, wrapped up one of the best careers in VCU women’s basketball history — first in program history in career games (136), career starts (132) and career minutes played (4,151), and third in career points (1,673).

The Richmond native, a former Huguenot standout, has a pro career on the horizon. But, first, what about one last run with VCU?

O’Boyle explained.

“She was like, 'Hey, we're playing in … the GLOBL JAM. And it's under-23, so if you're here would you want to play with us?'” Robinson recalled.

Robinson jumped at the chance. And she'll get to compete competitively with VCU again over the coming days, as part of the GLOBL JAM. VCU received the chance to participate in the new event, which will be played in Toronto, through the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

The U-23 tournament will have pools of four national teams on the men’s and women’s sides. VCU’s women’s team is representing the U.S., and will wear USA uniforms while battling Canada, Belgium and France.

And after Robinson helped lead the Rams to new levels of A-10 success in black and gold, she’ll get to try to help lead them to international success in red, white and blue — as part of an encore run.

VCU debuts in the tournament at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, against France. Games will be streamed on ESPN+.

"Obviously Taya has given so much of herself to VCU. And to our basketball program,” O’Boyle said. “And it's not just about the points or the rebounds or the assists. It's been the opportunity to be in her life and really watch her grow as a person, as a leader.

“And for us to put on the USA jerseys together, and get the opportunity to represent the U.S. and play one more time together, I'm excited and really grateful for it."

The GLOBL JAM, which was announced in May, will be played Tuesday through Sunday at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.

In this inaugural year of the event, because of timing considerations during the planning process, the WBCA chose a collegiate team to represent the U.S. on the women’s side: VCU. And the National Association of Basketball Coaches backed a collegiate team to represent the U.S. on the men’s side: Baylor. There will likely be collegiate all-star teams representing the U.S. in future iterations of the GLOBL JAM.

But this year’s setup will give the Rams the chance to get quality outside competition well before the start of the season. Players returned to campus to begin training on June 13, and VCU had an NCAA allowance of 10 days of practices before its departure for Toronto on Sunday

Those sessions were aimed toward connection building — with some new faces mixed in and new roles being assumed — and also on getting players in game shape. In round-robin play, after France on Tuesday, VCU will face Canada at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Belgium at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

“It's been exciting,” said O’Boyle, who has a pair of new assistant coaches in Jessica Simmonds and Brittany Parker who are acclimating, too. “And I think it's really been a great time for us, to already start growing, as a team."

Robinson has been with the team throughout as well. The departing team captain has tried to continue to lead while leaving space for others to grow into that responsibility.

“Because it’s going to be their team next year,” Robinson said. “So let them come into it as well.”

She was able to join VCU for the GLOBL JAM because she hasn’t yet signed her first pro contract. Robinson, who will complete work for a master’s degree in VCU’s Center for Sport Leadership this summer, has sights set on beginning her pro career in a couple of months — something she’s looking forward to, and has trained daily for since the spring.

But before that, for the 2021 A-10 tournament most outstanding player, there’s a chance at one more title with VCU in the upcoming week. After pool play, all teams will advance to the semifinal round on Saturday, before a Sunday title game.

O’Boyle expects a physical brand of basketball, and it’ll come under FIBA rules, which include a shorter, 24-second shot clock. USA Basketball helped VCU out with opponent scouting reports and game film.

Off the court, while in Canada, the Rams have trips to the CN Tower and to Niagara Falls planned, in addition to a family gathering for their Canadian-born players — there are five on the roster.

Then, on the court, they’ll have No. 1 back for one more week, a unique opportunity for VCU, in a unique setting.

“Our last hurrah together. One more time,” O’Boyle said of Robinson’s inclusion. “Let's go make some baskets and have some fun."