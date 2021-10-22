Taylor Heinicke was almost a UR Spider. Here's where it went wrong.

The University of Richmond was the first Division I school to discover Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke was putting up big number his senior season at Collins Hill High in Georgia, but his small size was scaring off most colleges.

Heinicke's dad, Brett, assembled a highlight tape and sent it up and down the East Coast in the hopes of drumming up interest.

Latrell Scott, the first-year coach at Richmond, liked what he saw enough to invite Heinicke to come visit.

Heinicke takes it from there: "It was me and my dad, we went to a game, and I saw the campus, it was beautiful.

"I said, 'Dad, if they offer me right now I'll commit.' And they never offered.

"Then I want to say two weeks later ODU offered, and I remember about two or three hours after they offered, Richmond calls me and says, 'Hey, you know you have an offer here.'

"And I'm like, that kind of rubbed me the wrong way. That's why I ultimately went with ODU. They pulled the pin, and had faith in me."

Heinicke would go on to become the nation's top FCS player and ODU's first winner of the Dudley Award, given annually to Virginia's best football player.