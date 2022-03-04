Te-Biasu, Robinson lead VCU to A-10 tournament semis with 55-47 win over George Washington

As the saying goes, it’s not how you start but how you finish.

But, on Friday for VCU, point guard Sarah Te-Biasu started strong then helped seal the finish with a big 3-pointer in an Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinal at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.

And, aided in large part by a big third quarter from Taya Robinson (Huguenot), too, the fourth-seeded Rams staved off the 12th-seeded Colonials for a 55-47 victory. VCU (15-10), with its win, moved on to an 11 a.m. Saturday semifinal against top seed Dayton (24-4).

Robinson scored a game-high 19 points, 11 of which came in a third-quarter flurry. She also grabbed six rebounds, and two steals. Te-Biasu added 17 points, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Keowa Walters had a team-high seven rebounds, plus 4 points.

VCU shot just 33.3% in the first half, and trailed GW by 6 late in the first half.

But the Rams, with Robinson taking charge, clawed back in the third quarter. A basket from her with 4:57 to go in the frame started a 9-0 go-ahead VCU run. The Rams took the lead on a Robinson 3-pointer at the 3:16 mark — she had 7 of the points in the run.

VCU had a 5-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter, after another Robinson basket, and led by 6 on a layup from Chloe Bloom two minutes into the final frame.

But GW (13-18), which beat 13th-seeded St. Bonaventure in Wednesday's first round and fifth-seeded La Salle in Thursday’s second round, wasn’t done. An 8-0 Colonials spurt, that included a pair of baskets from Sheslanie Laureano, put the group back up by 3, 43-40, with 5:36 to play.

Laureano also tied the game at 45 after Robinson gave VCU a brief lead back. But then Bloom was fouled, and made 1 of 2 free throws.

Then Te-Biasu — who had a game-high 12 first-half points — knocked down a dagger from the top of the key to make it 49-45 VCU with 1:52 to play. And VCU went 4 of 6 at the free throw line in the final 30 seconds to seal the result.

Laureano finished with 15 points to lead the Colonials. Mayowa Taiwo had 8 points and 13 rebounds.

VCU and Dayton met at Dayton on Feb. 13, and the Rams snapped the Flyers’ win streak at 13 with a 60-58 win — after a go-ahead 3 from Madison Hattix-Covington with 24 seconds left. It was regular-season league champion Dayton’s lone loss in conference play.

The Flyers advanced to the tournament semifinals with a 60-55 win over ninth-seeded Davidson on Friday.