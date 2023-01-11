 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside Furniture
alert top story

Te-Biasu's clutch free throws help VCU hold off furious UR rally in final minutes

  • 0
011223_rtd-sp-urwbb

Sarah Te-Biasu helped the Rams to a 13-point lead in the second half, but after the Rams squandered it, her free throws sealed victory for VCU.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Sara Te-Biasu scored 26 points, none bigger than the free throws she hit in the final minute to hold off the Richmond Spiders and lead VCU to a 54-51 victory in the cross-town rivalry game.

It was the first Atlantic 10 victory for the Rams, who picked up some much-needed momentum as they advanced to a 4-11 overall record, 1-2 in conference play.

Richmond (11-5, 1-2) had opportunities late, with Sydney Boone scoring 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers to keep the game tight entering the final stretch.

It was a spirited comeback for Richmond, which fell into a 7-0 deficit out of the gate.

VCU then turned up the heat even further, leading 32-17 less than a minute after the halftime break.

The Spiders took advantage of Rams mistakes to claw back throughout the third and into the fourth quarter, and when the game was tied, a spirited crowd at the Robins Center sent the energy level through the roof.

People are also reading…

Richmond even briefly claimed the lead, a two-point advantage with two minutes remaining in the game.

Boone and Te-Biasu dueled down the stretch, with Boone dishing no-look assists for the Spiders and Te-Biasu's clutch free-throw shooting preserving the lead for the Rams.

VCU will look to the victory as a momentum booster entering the heart of conference play. The Rams now head back to the Siegel Center for a pair of home games against George Mason and Davidson.

The Spiders, meanwhile, have the weekend off before heading to Rhode Island next Wednesday night.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes makes NFL history by investing in NWSL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News