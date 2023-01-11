Te-Biasu's clutch free throws help VCU hold off furious UR rally in final minutes

Sara Te-Biasu scored 26 points, none bigger than the free throws she hit in the final minute to hold off the Richmond Spiders and lead VCU to a 54-51 victory in the cross-town rivalry game.

It was the first Atlantic 10 victory for the Rams, who picked up some much-needed momentum as they advanced to a 4-11 overall record, 1-2 in conference play.

Richmond (11-5, 1-2) had opportunities late, with Sydney Boone scoring 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers to keep the game tight entering the final stretch.

It was a spirited comeback for Richmond, which fell into a 7-0 deficit out of the gate.

VCU then turned up the heat even further, leading 32-17 less than a minute after the halftime break.

The Spiders took advantage of Rams mistakes to claw back throughout the third and into the fourth quarter, and when the game was tied, a spirited crowd at the Robins Center sent the energy level through the roof.

Richmond even briefly claimed the lead, a two-point advantage with two minutes remaining in the game.

Boone and Te-Biasu dueled down the stretch, with Boone dishing no-look assists for the Spiders and Te-Biasu's clutch free-throw shooting preserving the lead for the Rams.

VCU will look to the victory as a momentum booster entering the heart of conference play. The Rams now head back to the Siegel Center for a pair of home games against George Mason and Davidson.