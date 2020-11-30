Tech regroups, attempts to redeem tough season with Clemson and UVA on tap for final games

Going into the season, they were two of the most highly-anticipated football games on Virginia Tech’s schedule. Now, they’re all that’s left of a disappointing Hokies season.

Despite a three-game losing streak that scuttled the team’s preseason ACC title game aspirations, Tech’s players said facing league power Clemson on Saturday and then rival Virginia a week later provides ample motivation for the final weeks of 2020.

“After a stretch like this, guys are just ready to get back out there and play,” said tight end James Mitchell. “We have two big games coming up and it just presents two good opportunities for us.”

The Hokies won’t have backup quarterback Quincy Patterson. Patterson and wide receiver Darryl Simmons are transferring out of the program, coach Justin Fuente announced Monday. Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister, who has been out with broken toes, will be the team’s backup.

Knox Kadum will serve as the third stringer.