Tech regroups, attempts to redeem tough season with Clemson and UVA on tap for final games

Going into the season, they were two of the most highly-anticipated football games on Virginia Tech’s schedule. Now, they’re all that’s left of a disappointing Hokies season.
Despite a three-game losing streak that scuttled the team’s preseason ACC title game aspirations, Tech’s players said facing league power Clemson on Saturday and then rival Virginia a week later provides ample motivation for the final weeks of 2020.
“After a stretch like this, guys are just ready to get back out there and play,” said tight end James Mitchell. “We have two big games coming up and it just presents two good opportunities for us.”
The Hokies won’t have backup quarterback Quincy Patterson. Patterson and wide receiver Darryl Simmons are transferring out of the program, coach Justin Fuente announced Monday. Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister, who has been out with broken toes, will be the team’s backup.
Knox Kadum will serve as the third stringer.
The Hokies (4-5, 4-4 ACC) had an open date last week, after the 47-14 thumping they took at Pittsburgh on Nov. 21, allowing the team’s regulars to get some much-needed rest and its lesser-used players to get more practice time. The team took Thursday and Friday off and coach Justin Fuente allowed players with family close enough to Blacksburg to leave for the Thanksgiving holiday.
They reassembled Saturday for team meetings to begin preparation for their first meeting with the five-time defending ACC champion Tigers, an opponent sure to grab their attention.
“It definitely helps to have a top-five team coming into town and our rival, of course,” said safety Divine Deablo. “It definitely helps, especially me personally.”
Tech hasn’t played No. 3 Clemson (8-1, 7-1), the five-time defending ACC champions, since 2017. That season, the Tigers were ranked second in the nation, the Hokies 12th, when Clemson won 31-17 at Lane Stadium. The year before, Fuente’s first season in Blacksburg, Tech won the Coastal Division and the right to face the Tigers in the ACC championship game.
Clemson won that surprisingly competitive matchup, 42-35.
The Hokies are hoping to avoid their second losing season in the last three years. A Military Bowl loss to Cincinnati to end the 2018 season left Tech 6-7.
It hasn’t had a losing regular season since 1992.
The Hokies had beaten UVA 15 straight times before last year’s 39-30 Cavalier victory in Charlottesville. Virginia (4-4, 3-4) hasn’t won at Lane Stadium since 1998.
While the NCAA has eliminated the win-total requirements for bowl games this season, the cancellation of three bowls with ACC tie-ins could mean that, without wins in both games, the Hokies much-ballyhooed 27-year streak of postseason appearances could come to an end.
The players said that is another motivating factor down the stretch.
“It’s everything,” said linebacker Dax Hollifield. “Last year, losing to UVA and losing the Cup, that hurt really, really bad. I don’t really want to lose any more streaks. We have something special here, and that’s the bowl streak. No other team in the country has that. So that’s ours. We’ve got to keep that.”