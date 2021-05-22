Tech, UVA finish baseball season with losses, are paired together in ACC tournament

Virginia Tech finished its season at home on Saturday with a 7-1 senior day loss to Notre Dame.

The Hokies (27-23, 16-20 ACC) end the season with six straight losses, and a team that looked to be on track for an NCAA tournament bid is now on the bubble entering next week’s ACC tournament.

Virginia also ended its season with a loss, 8-6 at Boston College, but the Cavaliers (27-22, 18-18) have been red-hot in recent weeks, winning their final four ACC series.

Both teams will get a golden opportunity for a final statement victory at the ACC tournament. The No. 8 seed Cavaliers and No. 12 seed Hokies are in a three-team pool with No. 1 Notre Dame.

Elsewhere

Alsander Womack delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift Norfolk State to a 7-6 win over N.C. Central on Saturday in the MEAC title game. Womack’s father, Tony, had a clutch hit in the ninth inning of the 2001 World Series Game 7 for Arizona. It was the Spartans’ ninth trip to the conference title game, but their first victory. They receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.