Tech women honor UVa, then set school record in dominant victory

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team recorded the stingiest outing in its history Monday night.

The 14th-ranked Hokies cruised past USC Upstate 79-24 at Cassell Coliseum.

Upstate’s 24 points were the fewest ever allowed by the Hokies. The old school mark for the stingiest effort by Tech came in a 45-30 win over Furman in December 2015.

“Last game [against Bucknell], … we realized in the second half that we really could apply pressure and play defense when we wanted to,” Tech center Elizabeth Kitley said. “We talked about that as being a goal for the next game. And I think from the start, we came out and kind of took them out of their stuff. And it was obviously effective — they didn’t shoot well at all.”

There was a moment of silence before the game for the three Virginia football players who were fatally shot at UVa — D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.

“It’s always scary seeing anything like that go on,” Kitley said. “We’re a big family. Having that happen to anyone is just terrible. All of our thoughts and prayers go out to them. … There’s people hurting right now and that’s an unimaginable pain.”

“We were all definitely heavy-hearted going into the game,” teammate Kayana Traylor said. “We always try to find a reason and a purpose to play and today that happened to be it, unfortunately.”

During pregame warmups and for the moment of silence, the Virginia Tech players wore T-shirts that had “#HokiesForHoos” on the front. The front of the shirts also bore the jersey numbers of the three murdered Cavaliers.

Tech coaches and the support staff wore those shirts throughout the game.

“Our heart aches for everyone involved in Charlottesville,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “We’re bitter rivals in everything we do, but today we wanted to make sure they understood that we were with them. We’re one.

“I hope everyone over there sees it and understands we can be rivals but we also can be one.”

Traylor had 17 points and three steals off the bench for the Hokies (3-0) to cap off a good day for the Traylor family. Her sister Ashlyn, who plays for Radford, was named the Big South freshman of the week earlier in the day.

Kitley had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

State men

Old Dominion 72, Virginia Wesleyan 58: Tyreek Scott-Grayson’s 15 points led the Monarchs to a home victory.