Teel: 5 questions as ACC league basketball schedule enters second half

Around 2 p.m., Saturday, as the Virginia-Boston College and Notre Dame-Louisville noon tips conclude, ACC basketball’s league schedule will hit halftime: 75 games down, 75 to go.

Questions abound as the season careens towards March, and here are five of the most intriguing.

WILL CLEMSON REMAIN IN FIRST PLACE?

Projected by ACC media to finish 11th, the Tigers (17-4, 9-1) have rebounded admirably from unsightly non-conference setbacks to South Carolina and Loyola of Chicago. They have notable victories over Duke, N.C. State, Pitt and Virginia Tech (twice), and their lone ACC setback was at Wake Forest.

“I’m not Nostradamus here,” Deacons coach Steve Forbes said, “but I’m just tellin’ ya, Clemson’s really good — because they can defend and score. Their numbers are ridiculous in the league as far as their defense and offense. They’ve got all-league players, two of them in my opinion for sure in [PJ] Hall and [Hunter] Tyson.”

Still, don’t bank on the Tigers winning the regular season for only the second time — the first was 1990.

IF NOT CLEMSON, THEN WHAT?

Virginia (15-3, 7-2) has won five straight entering Saturday’s visit from Boston College and is the lone ACC team ranked among the top 25 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency metrics.

Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman have been in all-conference form throughout the season, and backcourt mate Armaan Franklin — in his last four outings, he’s 16 of 28 beyond the arc with 31 rebounds — recently joined them.

So in a snug race with Clemson, Miami (16-4, 7-3) and North Carolina (15-6, 7-3), look for UVa to win or share the regular season for the sixth time in the last decade. And if that transpires, the Cavaliers likely would open the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, the same venue that’s hosting the ACC tournament.

VIRGINIA TECH SEQUEL?

Buried in a 2-7 conference abyss for the second consecutive year, the Hokies cite last season, when they rallied to finish 11-9 as evidence they’re capable of a revival. Fair enough, but two points merit mentioning.

First, last year’s 11-9 was not good enough to merit an at-large NCAA bid. Only by earning the automatic bid that goes to the ACC tournament champ did Tech land in the bracket — as a No. 10 regional seed.

Second, and most important, the NCAA Evaluation Tool, aka NET, rates the Hokies (12-8 overall) similarly to this time last season.

At 2-7 in the ACC last year, Tech ranked 63rd on the NET and was 0-4 in games the NET classifies as most difficult (Quadrant 1). Entering play Friday, the Hokies were 55th on the NET and 0-4 in Quad 1 contests.

An 0-6 road record is the blemish Tech must address to have any at-large hopes. The NCAA selection committee will understand that three of those road defeats came without Hunter Cattoor (broken elbow), but the Hokies still need to win some of their remaining away tests: Miami, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Duke and Louisville.

Tech certainly is capable of returning to the at-large conversation, but the hunch here is this season's climb will prove too steep.

WHAT ABOUT PRESEASON FAVE DUKE?

The Blue Devils are on pace to lead the ACC in rebounding margin for the first time since 2010, when they won the national championship. Moreover, they trail only Virginia in defensive efficiency.

But Duke, which has topped the conference in field goal percentage three times in the last four seasons, is shooting 43.2%. That would be the program’s worst accuracy since 1959-60 and helps explain why the Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4) reside ninth in the league standings.

Headlined by Kyle Filipowski, four of Duke’s top-five scorers are freshmen. Moreover, rookie head coach Jon Scheyer, the leading scorer on the aforementioned 2010 NCAA champs, said Thursday that the lower-leg injury freshman wing Dariq Whitehead sustained Monday at Virginia Tech is unlikely to shelve him long-term.

HOW MANY NCAA BIDS?

From 2016-21, the ACC averaged 7.8 bids per season. Last year, the league was relegated to five, its fewest since expanding to 15 members in 2013-14.

North Carolina and Duke reaching the Final Four, plus Miami advancing to the Elite Eight, eased that sting. Still, a second straight year with five bids would be problematic.

Not to fret. Virginia, Miami, UNC, Duke, N.C. State and Clemson are six good bets to make the field. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Pitt and Syracuse have considerable work to do.

