Teel: A-10's McGlade calls on NCAA membership to address 'systemic' differences between men's and women's basketball tournaments

Should the NCAA for the first time sell the television rights to the women’s tournament separately rather than bundle them with other championships such as baseball, softball and men’s and women’s lacrosse? The NCAA’s eight-year contract with CBS and Turner for the men’s basketball tournament is worth $8.8 billion. Signed three years ago and extending through 2024, ESPN’s deal to televise the women’s tournament and 23 other sports is worth $500 million, according to ESPN.

As it does for the men’s tournament, should the NCAA award conferences whose teams advance in the women’s bracket monetary units based on the television revenue? Moreover, to afford its corporate sponsors the opportunity to support both events at the highest level, should the NCAA stage the men’s and women’s Final Fours on separate weekends rather than simultaneously?

That’s how softball and baseball operate. Their championships are scheduled to conclude this year June 9 and June 30, respectively. The men’s and women’s soccer finals are traditionally separated by a week.

“There has to be very strategic thinking applied to these decisions,” McGlade said. “If there were easy, simple answers to any of these questions, we would all have them. We need to make some decisions that could be difficult but very meaningful to both tournaments.”