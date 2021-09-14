Teel: A-10's McGlade questions timeline of NCAA reform and wisdom of staging concurrent Final Fours

The firm suggests playing the Final Fours concurrently in the same city, similar to professional tennis’ four major tournaments. McGlade makes convincing counter arguments.

“I think the women’s championship is an outstanding event that can stand on its own,” she said. “I think what the challenge has been is the overlapping championships and the overlapping dates, which really handicaps … commissioners, athletic directors, presidents of universities, the student-athletes and the fans, because often given the geography of where those championships are, it’s just not feasible, it’s not possible, to be able to participate in both. …

“I am really a proponent of separating them off the same weekend. I think the women’s championship would flourish on the weekend following the men’s championship. I think it could be an unbelievable platform.”

As a women’s basketball coach at Georgia Tech and later an administrator there and in the Atlantic Coast Conference office, McGlade was a staple at the Women’s Final Four. But since so much industry business is conducted at the men’s Final Four, McGlade has been obligated to that event instead since becoming A-10 commissioner in 2008.