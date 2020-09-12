Teel: A seemingly inevitable outbreak struck Blacksburg. What's next for the Hokies and Cavs?

But by not immediately pushing Tech-UVA to Dec. 12, the ACC could be foreshadowing other changes. Which brings us to Saturday’s second announcement: the shift of Duke-Virginia to Sept. 26.

The move spares the Cavaliers waiting until Oct. 3 to open their season, at No. 1 Clemson. It also creates an open date for UVA on Nov. 14, which is also an open weekend for Louisville.

So, the ACC could move the Nov. 7 Louisville-Virginia game to Nov. 14, and the Nov. 7 Liberty-Virginia Tech contest to Nov. 28 — both the Flames and Hokies are idle that day. All that juggling would allow Tech and UVA to clash Nov. 7.

Twitter follower Ryan Comes suggested moving Virginia’s Nov. 28 date at Florida State to next Saturday, and the Commonwealth Cup game to Nov. 28, which also works if the Cavaliers are Seminoles agree to such short notice.

Babcock summed up Saturday when my colleague Mike Barber asked what his message was to the Hokies during a team meeting.

“I just asked them if they could, please, to … stay on the treadmill a little bit longer,” Babcock said, “and we’ll get there, and I have their back, and we were going to do everything possible to give them a chance to play safely.”