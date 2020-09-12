Teel: A seemingly inevitable outbreak struck Blacksburg. What's next for the Hokies and Cavs?

College football’s 2020 scheduling chaos, long anticipated and unlikely to abate, has broadsided the commonwealth before Virginia Tech or Virginia could play a snap.
Saturday morning brought two hits. First, Virginia Tech and Virginia postponed their Sept. 19 opener in Blacksburg to an undetermined date. Second, the Cavaliers’ Nov. 14 home contest versus Duke was moved to Sept. 26.
Both changes were prompted by a COVID-19 outbreak in southwestern Virginia that has engulfed the Hokies’ football roster.
Citing its interpretation of federal privacy law, Virginia Tech has not shared athletic department testing results, a frustrating lack of transparency it shares with other ACC schools. But anyone listening to Hokies coach Justin Fuente the last two weeks could see this coming.
Without revealing specifics, Fuente said the virus was affecting his team’s ability to practice, and his body language and tone of voice showed considerable concern.
During a virtual news conference Saturday, Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said test results he received Thursday confirmed Fuente’s fears: Due to infection and contact-tracing quarantining, the roster would not be fit for competition Sept. 19.
Alas, Twitter turned the postponement into a referendum on the Hokies’ dedication to protocols. Fans, players and even UVA offensive line coach Garett Tujague were involved.
But while UVA released another round of exceptional results Friday — no football player has tested positive in more than a month — let’s not forget two things.
One: Virginia didn’t begin in-person instruction until Sept. 8. Virginia Tech started Aug. 24.
Two: Tech isn’t the first, and won’t be the last, football team/college community to endure coronavirus spikes. Indeed, Clemson, North Carolina, Louisville and N.C. State already have, with the Wolfpack’s episode forcing postponement of the Virginia Tech-N.C. State game, from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26.
“I know the virus has always been here,” Babcock said, “but the virus in full force has gotten to southwest Virginia, and the timing is pretty poor for football.”
Agreed. So until someone has video of the Hokies playing beer pong at a standing-room-only fraternity house, can we please try not to cast blame and simply wish for everyone’s health and safety?
Babcock said he does not know whether the football team’s cases were rooted in routine college life, or a so-called super-spreader event. Regardless, when Mark Rogers, team physician and the department’s chief medical officer, saw Thursday’s test results, he red-flagged the Sept. 19 game.
Moreover, Tech has shut down football activities until at least Tuesday.
“We have some internal benchmarks in the ACC,” Babcock said, “and all have agreed to certainly no gamesmanship. There was none of that here. If we could line up and play, we would have lined up and played with whoever we have.”
The ACC’s benchmark for football is “an adequate number of players,” including at least seven scholarship offensive linemen.
Prior to each contest this fall sports season, ACC athletic directors and chief medical officers must sign a document certifying their team is fit to compete. Rogers and Babcock signed that form Saturday afternoon before Tech’s women’s soccer squad boarded a bus for its Saturday night contest at Virginia.
Babcock praised his UVA counterpart, Carla Williams, for her cooperation and understanding, and thanked the ACC staff for crafting a flexible amended schedule that reflects the daily uncertainty of a pandemic world.
“We still, as of today, have the ability to play 11 [scheduled] games, hopefully more than that,” Babcock said. “We still have the ability to play in the ACC championship game, and College Football Playoff. It’s a tough time, but that’s where we stand.”
Conspicuously missing from Saturday’s Tech-UVA announcement was a make-up date. The ACC regular season is scheduled to end Dec. 5, with the conference title game Dec. 12 or Dec. 19, wiggle room that could make Dec. 12 a soft landing for the inevitable postponements still to come.
But by not immediately pushing Tech-UVA to Dec. 12, the ACC could be foreshadowing other changes. Which brings us to Saturday’s second announcement: the shift of Duke-Virginia to Sept. 26.
The move spares the Cavaliers waiting until Oct. 3 to open their season, at No. 1 Clemson. It also creates an open date for UVA on Nov. 14, which is also an open weekend for Louisville.
So, the ACC could move the Nov. 7 Louisville-Virginia game to Nov. 14, and the Nov. 7 Liberty-Virginia Tech contest to Nov. 28 — both the Flames and Hokies are idle that day. All that juggling would allow Tech and UVA to clash Nov. 7.
Twitter follower Ryan Comes suggested moving Virginia’s Nov. 28 date at Florida State to next Saturday, and the Commonwealth Cup game to Nov. 28, which also works if the Cavaliers are Seminoles agree to such short notice.
Babcock summed up Saturday when my colleague Mike Barber asked what his message was to the Hokies during a team meeting.
“I just asked them if they could, please, to … stay on the treadmill a little bit longer,” Babcock said, “and we’ll get there, and I have their back, and we were going to do everything possible to give them a chance to play safely.”
