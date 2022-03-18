Teel: 'A special season' ends for Hokies in first-round NCAA loss to Texas

MILWAUKEE — From ACC champions to the only team from the conference to lose in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Sports can be merciless and random like that, as Virginia Tech basketball learned anew Friday.

Six days after a landmark victory, the Hokies exited the NCAA tournament in an 81-73 first-round loss to Texas at the Milwaukee Bucks’ arena.

Never before had Virginia Tech won the ACC tournament. Never in the event’s 69 years had a team seeded so low — the Hokies were No. 7 — cut down the nets. But that’s what Tech did in New York with four victories in as many days, capped by last Saturday’s upset of Duke.

The improbable championship propelled the Hokies into the NCAA field, where, on paper, the fiercest defense they’ve encountered this season awaited.

Texas played to type, smothering Tech’s array of 3-point shooters. Ranked 13th nationally in defensive efficiency and coached by one of college basketball’s premier tacticians in Chris Beard, the Longhorns overpowered the Hokies like no other opponent this season.

“No 3s!” Beard bellowed from the sideline more than once.

His players listened. Third nationally in 3-point accuracy (39.3%) and averaging 23 attempts beyond the arc per game, Tech went 4 of 12 Friday. And several of those attempts came in the waning minutes as the Hokies attempted to overcome a 17-point deficit.

The four made 3s and 12 attempts were season-lows for Tech (23-13).

“Pretty telling,” Hokies coach Mike Young said of the numbers.

“I thought to hold that team to four made 3-point shots was really where our defense was on point,” Beard said.

With Hunter Cattoor, Storm Murphy, Nahiem Alleyne, Darius Maddox and, to a lesser degree, Sean Pedulla forced out of their element, Tech’s offense resorted to drives from the perimeter and the post moves of Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts.

On many an afternoon, that might have been enough against the Longhorns, who began the day 250th nationally in 3-point shooting (32.3%). But Texas on Friday made 10 of 19 from deep, its best shooting since the season-opener against Houston Baptist, and including a 60-foot heave by Marcus Carr as the first-half horn sounded.

Blame a defense that was softer than usual as Texas scored more points than any Tech opponent this season and shot 64% in the second half.

Blame, too, the whims of sport.

Pedulla led the Hokies with 19 points, but 13 came in the final 4:30, after Texas (22-11) had seized control. The ringleader of the Longhorns’ offense was Andrew Jones, a senior guard, leukemia survivor and the co-winner of this year’s Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award, presented annually by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Jones, 4 of 31 beyond the arc in the previous five games, made 5 of 7 Friday en route to a team-high 21 points. March annually presents us with inspiring athletes from around the country, and Jones is front and center there.

“He beat cancer,” Beard said. “He’s not supposed to be here. He not only beat it, he’s playing basketball. He’s not only playing, he’s an all-conference player. ... This wasn’t a deal where he got a couple pops of chemo and he’s back. This was a guy that was down for the count. ... He’s a hero kind of guy.

"I took him to Dick Vitale’s gala last spring or summer and he brought the house down. ... Take away that heroic story he’s got in his personal life, he’s also one of the best players ever to play at Texas."

While the Longhorns lost three consecutive games prior to the NCAA tournament, the Hokies arrived in Milwaukee on a 13-2 roll and oozing confidence. Mutts even spoke of riding this wave to six more wins and a national title.

Instead, while ACC rivals Duke, North Carolina, Miami and Notre Dame all advanced in the NCAA bracket, Tech endured a first-round setback for the second consecutive year.

Young called this “a special season,” and no one will argue. But he also acknowledged a more ambitious goal.

“So going to continue to come here,” Young said. “Need to win here. It’s what we need to do.”