Teel: A Sun Belt East title for JMU would be unofficial but stone-cold remarkable

From 2015-21, James Madison won six Colonial Athletic Association titles and the program’s second national championship. The Dukes’ “down” year during that span was 2018, when they finished second in the CAA and reached the FCS playoffs.

“We’re used to winning championships here,” fourth-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti understated.

Saturday offers the Dukes another opportunity for a title, one that would be unofficial but stone-cold remarkable.

Entering the teams’ regular-season finale in Harrisonburg, Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1) leads JMU (7-3, 5-2) by a game atop the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division. A Dukes’ victory would forge a tie and, based on head-to-head result, give them every reason to celebrate another championship.

Mirroring an antiquated NCAA rule that renders programs transitioning to the Bowl Subdivision ineligible for postseason, the Sun Belt bars such teams from its title game. So Coastal will represent the East in the Dec. 3 championship contest regardless of Saturday’s outcome.

But rest assured, JMU players and coaches will consider themselves the champs if they win.

“One-hundred percent,” sixth-year running back Percy Agyei-Obese said. “We definitely will.”

As an FBS rookie, JMU was picked to finish sixth among the East Division’s seven teams by Sun Belt coaches in a preseason poll, a perfectly reasonable projection regardless of the Dukes’ FCS pedigree. That’s how difficult the upgrade usually is.

Yet with a largely rebuilt depth chart — the veteran offensive line is an exception — JMU has thrived.

Agyei-Obese averages 5.5 yards carry, Kris Thornton is again a big-play wideout, and quarterback Todd Centeio, a graduate transfer from Colorado State, has accounted for 27 touchdowns (21 passing, six rushing). Nose guard James Carpenter, end Isaac Ukwu and linebackers Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker lead a defense that allows an FBS-low 79.2 yards rushing per game.

“Definitely a source of pride,” Ukwu said. “I feel like the key to that is just physicality at the line of scrimmage, resetting the line of scrimmage and making running backs cuts early or quarterbacks on zone reads to read things faster, getting people uncomfortable with the timing of their plays.”

Not bad for a defense that lost its leading tackler from a year ago, All-America linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, to transfer (Texas). Not bad for an offense that lost its leading receiver from 2021, Antwane Wells, to transfer (South Carolina).

Any lingering doubts Cignetti had regarding his team’s ability to compete in the FBS vanished after a season-opening rout of Middle Tennessee State from Conference USA.

“Nobody knew what to expect because we’d never played these teams before and had a lot of new faces in key roles,” Cignetti said. “But I think we knew after Middle Tennessee. We knew we could line up and play with them and beat them, but we dominated that team.”

The 44-7 victory was part of a 5-0 start that vaulted the Dukes into the Associated Press top 25, the first-ever poll appearance for a new FBS program. But they promptly dropped consecutive games to Georgia Southern, Marshall and Louisville.

Cignetti blames the initial setback on complacency he didn’t do enough to prevent. Centeio missed the Marshall contest with a shoulder injury and endured his worst outing versus Louisville.

Not coincidentally, JMU scored a meager 22 points combined in those two contests, none after halftime.

“Everybody putting us down, and we always knew we were going to come back and bounce back and be the same offense we were to start the season,” Thornton said.

Indeed, the Dukes rebounded with a 37-3 blowout of Old Dominion and 42-40 escape of Georgia State. Moreover, they rallied from a 34-14 halftime deficit against Georgia State, much like they did in September at Appalachian State, where they emerged from a 28-3 abyss.

In Coastal Carolina, JMU encounters the AP’s 23rd-ranked team and a program that’s 31-4 in the last three seasons. The Chanticleers are playing for home-field advantage in the Sun Belt championship game, but they’ll do so without accomplished quarterback Grayson McCall (foot injury).

Respect can come from many sources, including Vegas, where oddsmakers have established the Dukes as two-touchdown favorites.