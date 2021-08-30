Teel: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 alliance could profoundly affect football playoff, regular-season scheduling

During a media op Friday at Washington State, new Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said that if his group and the Big Ten, with the blessing of their television partners of course, could transition quickly from nine to eight league games, additional non-conference dates versus the ACC and Big Ten could start in 2022.

“Over time the goal, the north star of the alliance, is to get to a place where every single school in each of the conferences is playing eight conference games, one home game and one away game against the two other conferences,” Kliavkoff said.

Good luck with that, and not just because the Pac-12 has two fewer teams than the 14-member ACC and Big Ten.

Consider Clemson, the ACC’s six-time defending champion. The Tigers close every regular season against the SEC’s South Carolina and have contracted dates with either another SEC opponent or Notre Dame each year through 2037.

Adding annual games against the Big Ten and Pac-12 — the Tigers have never played a Big Ten team in the regular season, and their only such contest against the Pac-12 was at Southern California in 1966 — would give them an unprecedented 12 regular-season games versus Power Five peers.