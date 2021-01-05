Teel: ACC coaches anxious, hopeful amid daily COVID drama

The NCAA confirmed Monday college basketball’s pandemic finish line, a men’s postseason tournament staged solely in Indiana and capped by a Final Four as originally scheduled. But can the sport endure another two-plus months of a regular season replete with COVID-19 disruptions?
College football and the NFL are poised to determine their champions. Fresh off its unprecedented summer playoffs in a Florida bubble, the NBA has embarked upon another season. Those are the encouraging signs.
But college basketball is an endeavor of more than 300 teams from Richmond to Moscow (Idaho). We’re diving deep into winter, and students are returning to campuses after family holiday gatherings, a recipe for virus spread that will surely trump vaccination rates.
Moreover, protocols crafted by medical experts and embraced by university presidents dictate that one positive test and subsequent contact tracing can ground a program for two weeks. That’s two weeks of lost games, practices and conditioning.
No conference values basketball more than the ACC, and its 15 teams, as of Tuesday, had played 82% of their scheduled games. But there is doubt.
“I go back and forth every day,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said Monday. “I’m thoroughly confused on whether we can get to the end line. I want to keep trying because I know the frame of mind of our young people. If I were to huddle them up … to look them in the eye and tell them we were shutting it down, it would be crushing to them mentally. ...
“We’re getting kind of good at this, with shutting down, delaying, coming back later. It’s crazy, but the opportunity for these kids to compete and play some games, I think that’s really important. But I’m not so sure, I’m not so sure we can make it.”
A former president of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Brey is as eloquent, grounded and passionate a spokesman as college basketball has, and he’s lived the cycle like few others. Five of his team’s games have been canceled, and when Notre Dame’s contest at Pittsburgh last Saturday was postponed, he suggested the Fighting Irish play at North Carolina instead.
Never mind the short notice, lack of scouting report and the likelihood of defeat against a bigger, stronger and deeper opponent. Brey just wanted to play.
Punished on the backboards, Notre Dame lost 66-65, falling to 3-6 overall, 0-3 in the ACC. But Brey doesn’t regret his decision. His team competed admirably and was grateful for the opportunity, which is good enough for Brey this season.
“I’d love to be thinking about an NCAA tournament résumé,” he said, “… but I think all of that is at the bottom of the priority list now."
Brey’s mentor and former boss, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, was boarding the team bus to the airport last Friday when he learned that a family member had contracted COVID-19. Since Krzyzewski and his wife had been in close contact with the relative, they went into quarantine.
Led by associate head coach Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils flew to Tallahassee, Fla., for their Saturday game against Florida State. Shortly after arriving, they learned that positive cases within FSU’s team precluded the game.
Duke hasn’t played since Dec. 16 — virus issues at Pittsburgh scrubbed a Dec. 29 road test against the Panthers — and Krzyzewski will miss Wednesday’s scheduled contest against Boston College while quarantined.
“It’s nobody’s fault,” he said. “I don’t blame Pitt or Florida State. We have no control over [the virus]. We do have control over how we react to it, and we’re just trying to react in a very positive way.”
Krzyzewski, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and Miami’s Jim Larranaga give the ACC five coaches age 70 or above. College basketball’s oldest coach, Boeheim, 76, tested positive in November but had minor symptoms.
Pitt coach Jeff Capel, 45, contracted the virus Christmas week, missed the Panthers’ loss to Louisville and told Pittsburgh media upon his return that the symptoms were “a bitch,” nearly sending him to the hospital.
Citing his age, Larranaga, 71, said he’s “very concerned” about his health and that he may regret coaching this season if he contracts COVID-19.
“But right now, I love being around my players,” Larranaga said. “I love interacting with them and trying to educate them and reminding them how important it is to follow the protocols, to listen to the experts.”
That’s the high wire many coaches walk. They set aside personal anxieties and revel in their players, who crave not only competing on the court but also bonding off the court.
“I think basketball’s been an unbelievable release for our players,” Clemson’s Brad Brownell said. “… I think it’s done a lot for their mental health and overall spirit.”
As an Indiana native, Brownell knows how the state treasures basketball, and given Indianapolis’ infrastructure of hotels and arenas, the NCAA selected the ideal region for its centralized tournament. Selection Sunday remains scheduled for March 14, the Final Four on April 3-5.
But those dates, like all others this season, are marked in pencil. Virginia and Virginia Tech were supposed to meet last Saturday, but a Cavaliers staff member tested positive Friday, dictating a postponement.
UVA is scheduled to resume play Wednesday, against Wake Forest, likely with a depleted roster and staff due to contact tracing.
“We’re very conservative here,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said, “and we’re trying to make the right decisions. … You just learn from it.”
Learning and adapting are daily chores.
“I haven’t been comfortable a single moment with everything we’re doing,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “But I think it’s the right thing to do as long as we keep our ears and eyes open and use our brain. … So I’m scared to death. I wake up every morning and think, ‘OK, what’s going to happen to college basketball today?’”
