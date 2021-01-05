Teel: ACC coaches anxious, hopeful amid daily COVID drama

“We’re getting kind of good at this, with shutting down, delaying, coming back later. It’s crazy, but the opportunity for these kids to compete and play some games, I think that’s really important. But I’m not so sure, I’m not so sure we can make it.”

A former president of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Brey is as eloquent, grounded and passionate a spokesman as college basketball has, and he’s lived the cycle like few others. Five of his team’s games have been canceled, and when Notre Dame’s contest at Pittsburgh last Saturday was postponed, he suggested the Fighting Irish play at North Carolina instead.

Never mind the short notice, lack of scouting report and the likelihood of defeat against a bigger, stronger and deeper opponent. Brey just wanted to play.

Punished on the backboards, Notre Dame lost 66-65, falling to 3-6 overall, 0-3 in the ACC. But Brey doesn’t regret his decision. His team competed admirably and was grateful for the opportunity, which is good enough for Brey this season.

“I’d love to be thinking about an NCAA tournament résumé,” he said, “… but I think all of that is at the bottom of the priority list now."