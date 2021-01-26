Teel: ACC coaches wonder if some teams will opt out of conference tournament

The ACC staged two rounds of its men’s basketball tournament last March before the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic prompted cancellation. This year, conference and school administrators must determine whether the event should even start, and if so, in what format.
Likewise, individual programs will have to decide if they are best served by competing in an ACC tournament or taking the drastic, but reasonable, step of opting out.
All these issues are framed by the NCAA tournament, which begins March 18.
Selection Sunday is March 14, the day after the ACC championship game, and NCAA protocol mandates seven consecutive negative COVID tests for all players and coaches before they arrive in Indianapolis, the central location for the 68-team championship.
So might some programs that have clearly earned an NCAA bid during the regular season skip the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C., believing that virus risks are less on their respective campuses?
And if that number is significant, would the league forge on and, as is traditional, award its automatic NCAA bid to its tournament champion? Or might the conference cancel and declare the regular-season winner as its automatic NCAA qualifier?
What of teams that need the ACC tournament to enhance their NCAA credentials? Certainly they’ll want to play.
Finally, what about the ACC’s contractual obligations to ESPN? Would canceling the tournament cost the conference significant television revenue?
The questions aren’t unique to the ACC. Any league in which multiple teams are assured of NCAA bids — think the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, but not the Atlantic 10 and Colonial Athletic Association — are sure to discuss options.
Answers are elusive now, and may continue to be. But the topic is unlikely to vanish before March, as ACC coaches are well aware.
“That question I think will be better answered as we get closer to the ACC tournament,” Louisville’s Chris Mack said. “[But] I don’t think that prevents the ACC from having a Plan B and a Plan C should [infection] numbers continue to escalate. …
“I do believe there are some teams that will opt out of conference tournaments, no matter what they look like, knowing they’re a shoo-in for the NCAA tournament.”
And if his Cardinals were NCAA locks, would Mack recommend that they bail on the ACC tournament?
“I would consider it,” he said. “It probably wouldn’t be my decision alone. I’d talk to our players. I’d talk to obviously our administration. That’d be a hell of a choice I get to make, I tell you that.”
Mack is right on both counts. Barring unexpected and rapid virus progress, some teams are likely to opt out. Indeed, if your medical team concludes the team is safer at home, and if your primary goal is to reach, and advance in, the NCAA bracket, a conference tournament seems an unnecessary risk.
That’s not offered lightly. League tournaments such as the ACC and Big East have storied histories, and winning them is an XL deal, an indelible moment.
“I think we all want to play in the conference tournament because it’s a great experience for the kids,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said, “although it’s not going to feel like a normal tournament [with limited or no fans]. It’s going to feel different, so what kind of a great experience is it going to be? I don’t know."
Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel and his wife deliberated the matter Monday morning before Capel left for the office.
“If you’re a team that’s on the bubble, or you know you’re not in the [NCAA] tournament, and [the ACC tournament] may be a way to get in [the NCAA], then definitely, yeah, you go and play,” he said. “In some instances, maybe you hope those [NCAA locks] don’t show up. So there could be some gamesmanship there as we get to that point.
“I just want to get to that point and see what happens, and then hopefully for us, we’ve played well enough where we’re in some sort of contention.”
Given the insurmountable odds of all 15 ACC teams completing a full 20-game conference season — 18 postponed contests have yet to be rescheduled — Notre Dame coach Mike Brey and athletic director Jack Swarbrick have suggested altering this year’s ACC tournament to assure everyone multiple games.
Such a format could advance, or damage, teams’ NCAA prospects, but it would also add considerable expense, perhaps in the form of a second venue — Greensboro’s NBA G League squad plays in an arena adjacent to the Greensboro Coliseum.
During the ACC’s weekly media call Monday, Boston College’s Jim Christian, North Carolina State’s Kevin Keatts and Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner echoed Brownell’s hope of staging the ACC tournament, even if some teams decline to compete. And absent COVID pausing several league programs in March, I’d be surprised and disappointed if the 68th edition of the sport’s premier conference tournament is scrubbed.
"The competitor in you should want to play in that kind of event,” Brownell said. "... [But] I would feel awful for my players, or for any team, that went to the conference tournament, who already had kind of done enough to get to the NCAA tournament, and then for some reason something that happens accidentally at the conference tournament, you then jeopardize your NCAA tournament.
"That would be worse. It would be worse to miss the NCAA tournament than the conference tournament if you were a qualifying team. I don’t have any great answer to that, but it’s something that’s probably going to be talked about by everybody here moving down the stretch.”
