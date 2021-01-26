Teel: ACC coaches wonder if some teams will opt out of conference tournament

Mack is right on both counts. Barring unexpected and rapid virus progress, some teams are likely to opt out. Indeed, if your medical team concludes the team is safer at home, and if your primary goal is to reach, and advance in, the NCAA bracket, a conference tournament seems an unnecessary risk.

That’s not offered lightly. League tournaments such as the ACC and Big East have storied histories, and winning them is an XL deal, an indelible moment.

“I think we all want to play in the conference tournament because it’s a great experience for the kids,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said, “although it’s not going to feel like a normal tournament [with limited or no fans]. It’s going to feel different, so what kind of a great experience is it going to be? I don’t know."

Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel and his wife deliberated the matter Monday morning before Capel left for the office.

“If you’re a team that’s on the bubble, or you know you’re not in the [NCAA] tournament, and [the ACC tournament] may be a way to get in [the NCAA], then definitely, yeah, you go and play,” he said. “In some instances, maybe you hope those [NCAA locks] don’t show up. So there could be some gamesmanship there as we get to that point.