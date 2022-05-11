Teel: ACC commissioner Jim Phillips advocates foundational changes in college sports

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla.

Count ACC commissioner Jim Phillips among the proponents of foundational changes to major college athletics — nationally and locally.

During a 35-minute group interview at the conference’s spring meetings Wednesday, Phillips addressed football governance, NCAA restructuring, collective bargaining with athletes, accepting and navigating today’s permissive NIL market, overhauling the ACC’s football schedule and the potential relocation of not only the league office but also its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Phillips succeeded John Swofford as commissioner in February 2021, but collectively, these were his most progressive and all-encompassing public remarks.

Football governance: Phillips all but endorsed Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith’s proposal to shift oversight for all Bowl Subdivision matters to the College Football Playoff. The CFP runs the New Year’s Six bowls and national championship game, while the NCAA still regulates all other matters pertaining to the FBS.

NCAA restructuring: Smith’s idea runs parallel to the NCAA Transformation Committee on which Phillips serves. Phillips said the bloated NCAA is likely to be “trimmed down” with “more authority and administrative work and responsibility” falling to conferences and schools.

“We need to decide what we want the NCAA to do,” Phillips said, citing championship management as the association’s primary asset.

Most everything else, including the adoption and enforcement of rules, could be potentially removed from the NCAA’s purview.

Collective bargaining: As Northwestern’s athletic director, Phillips successfully fought an attempt by Wildcats athletes to unionize, a stance he reiterated early in his ACC tenure. His tone was far different Wednesday.

“I think we all have a responsibility to move in the direction that we see college athletics going,” Phillips said.

That direction is athlete empowerment in the form of annual academic awards of as much as $5,980, name, image and likeness compensation and the freedom to transfer. Phillips said the ACC’s 15 schools still want the athletic experience “tethered to education. What the benefits are I think is what we’re ... trying to find some common ground about, what we feel would be appropriate and what we feel would put us in a different category than college sports.”

Phillips cautioned however, that compensation based strictly on the revenue generated by an athlete’s sport would violate Title IX, the federal law prohibiting gender discrimination in any education program that receives federal aid.

Phillips repeated his call for federal NIL legislation to supersede the myriad state laws that cause confusion and create an unlevel playing field. But he conceded the issue is not a priority to Congress.

“So let’s not say, ‘Hey maybe tomorrow’s going to better or next week’s going to be better,’” Phillips said. “We deal with what we have right now. We deal with the permissive language we have right now and we try to make sure we hold each other accountable for what we see out there in the industry.”

ACC football schedule: Echoing the league’s coaches and athletic directors, Phillips said officials continue to discuss the merits of scrapping divisions and moving to a model that would triple the frequency of many ACC matchups.

Phillips and the athletic directors met Wednesday with ESPN, and the possible change was front and center.

“I think they’ll be supportive,” Phillips said of ESPN. “I’d be surprised if they weren’t, especially if you can get some matchups you haven’t had in a while.”

Interdivision pairings such as Clemson-Virginia Tech and N.C. State-Virginia happen once every six seasons. Sans divisions, and with each team assigned three annual opponents, teams would play one another at least twice every four years.

If approved, the new format would start in 2023. The unknown is whether revamping the football schedule would enhance ACC revenue.

Toward that end, Phillips said he will likely hire a chief revenue officer for the conference.

ACC HQ: Without mentioning the alternatives, Charlotte and Orlando, Phillips said the conference will decide in the next 3-4 weeks whether to move its offices from Greensboro, N.C., where the ACC was founded in 1953.

The league’s presidents and chancellors met virtually with Phillips and ACC athletic directors Tuesday, and the headquarters question was discussed.

Basketball tournaments: Phillips said he is open to occasionally staging the conference’s storied men’s tournament in new markets “to keep it fresh.” The only future venues determined are Greensboro in 2023 and Washington D.C., in 2024.

Markets within the ACC footprint that have not hosted the men’s tournament include Pittsburgh, Boston, Orlando and Miami.

Greensboro has been home to the women’s tournament 22 of the last 23 seasons, but the current contract expires in 2023, and Phillips said the league is open to a change there as well.

Power Five breakaway: The one substantial change often discussed within the industry that Phillips resisted was the Power Five conferences breaking away from the rest of Division I. He said “no one wants to disrupt” the lucrative NCAA men’s basketball tournament, which includes teams from all 32 leagues.

“Basketball feeds a lot of mouths in college athletics,” Phillips said, “and a lot of schools depend on that.”