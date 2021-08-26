Teel: ACC exploring possible move from original home of Greensboro

“The location thing is hard,” he said. “It’s hard. It’s just really hard. I know what May 8, 1953 means. I know what it means at Sedgefield Country Club, and I know the history of Greensboro and the ACC.”

An offshoot of the Southern Conference, the ACC was founded at Sedgefield on the date Phillips referenced and has called Greensboro home since. The city has hosted the league’s signature event, the men’s basketball tournament, a record 28 times, plus 21 women’s basketball tournaments and dozens of conference championships in Olympic sports such as swimming and golf.

Thanks in large measure to the city’s ACC connection, Greensboro Coliseum hosted 63 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament games from 1974-2012, third-most of any arena during that span. The NCAA has since awarded first- and second-round games to Greensboro for 2023.

Opened in 2011, the ACC’s Hall of Champions museum resides in the coliseum complex.

“We always want to be in the mix, no matter what happens, for [ACC] tournament play,” Vaughan said. “I think we have some of the best facilities in the country, and our staff puts on a great tournament, no matter what the [sport] is, and it’s all about the ACC. …