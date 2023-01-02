Teel: ACC football marginally better in 2022, but considerable work needed

Beaten convincingly by Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, and processing his program’s first consecutive three-loss seasons in more than a decade, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney opted for positive spin.

“We're not anywhere near where we need to be or [are] going to be,” he said during his postgame gabfest, “but we got better. That's something that we can take away from it.”

He might as well have been speaking for the entire ACC.

The conference’s football product improved in 2022 but still needs considerable work.

In the penultimate year of a four-team College Football Playoff — the field triples to 12 in 2024 — the ACC was excluded for the second straight season. Also as in 2021, ACC teams failed to beat a ranked non-conference opponent during the regular season.

Finally, Notre Dame continued to own the league.

Contracted to play, on average, five ACC opponents a year, the independent Fighting Irish went 4-0 in those games in 2022, including victories over Atlantic Division champ Clemson and Coastal Division winner North Carolina. Notre Dame hasn’t dropped a regular-season contest to an ACC opponent since 2017 at Miami.

The 2022 upsides?

The ACC’s non-conference record of 41-23 was marginally better than the previous year’s 37-25. Most impressive, Florida State toppled eventual SEC West champ LSU, and Syracuse defeated Big Ten West winner Purdue.

Still, ACC teams finished 10-18 against Power Five peers, a tick better than last year’s 8-18.

A 5-4 bowl record was the ACC’s first winning postseason since 2018, and shorthanded Pitt’s Sun Bowl conquest of No. 18 UCLA marked the league’s first victory over a ranked non-conference opponent since Clemson defeated Ohio State in a 2019 CFP semifinal. Panthers backup quarterback Nick Patti engineered a last-ditch drive, and Ben Sauls kicked a decisive 47-yard field goal, his fifth of the day in as many attempts.

Pitt (9-4) closed on a five-game winning binge, and coupled with last season’s 11-3 record, the 2021 ACC champs are on their best two-year run since 1981 and ’82, when they went a combined 20-4.

Similarly, Duke (9-4) concluded Mike Elko’s first year as a head coach with a Military Bowl victory over Central Florida. This is only the third season in which the Blue Devils finished above .500 in the ACC and won a bowl — the others were 1954 and ’60.

No offense to Pitt and Duke, but Florida State is a far more essential ACC football brand, and the Seminoles’ 10-3 year, capped by a harrowing 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma, was arguably the most encouraging development for the conference.

Second-team All-ACC quarterback Jordan Travis threw for a career-high 418 yards against the Sooners and rushed for another 50 as the Seminoles extended their winning streak to six. If Travis returns next season as expected, FSU is going to be a problem — the Seminoles added all-conference cornerback Fentrell Cypress, a transfer from Virginia, to their roster Sunday.

Under third-year coach Mike Norvell, Florida State is progressing off the field as well. The athletic department broke ground last month on a $100 million football support complex and, in a fit of creativity, ran a 30-second ad for its fundraising arm during ESPN’s bowl telecast.

Commissioner Jim Phillips has pushed ACC schools to invest more in football, and toward that end has huddled with senior administrators from each campus, including chief financial officers. Moreover, a committee of ACC athletic directors — Virginia Tech’s Whit Babcock serves on the panel — has been compiling a spreadsheet detailing each program’s investment in areas such as infrastructure, staffing and salaries.

Calling the data “really clean and accurate,” Phillips said the league-wide initiative has “had some tremendous consequences and residual.”

When that residual shows on the scoreboard is another matter.

The 247Sports Composite ranks Miami’s 2023 recruiting class fourth nationally behind Alabama, Georgia and Texas, but when’s the last time the Hurricanes met or exceeded their hype?

Headlined by Travis, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Duke’s Riley Leonard and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, the ACC next season again figures to showcase some of the nation’s most dynamic quarterbacks. But seven other starting quarterbacks in the league entered the transfer portal, including Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong.

Gazing bigger picture, in the College Football Playoff’s nine years, the ACC, thanks to Clemson, trails only the SEC in total bids (11-8), winning percentage (.667-.500) and championships (5-2). If the ACC’s 6-6 playoff record strikes you as tame, consider that the remaining Power Five conferences — Big Ten, Big 12 and Pacific 12 — are a combined 5-13 in CFP games.

The 2023 season will offer the ACC ample opportunity to verify progress, starting with Week 1 matchups such as Virginia-Tennessee in Nashville, Florida State-LSU in Orlando, and North Carolina-South Carolina in Charlotte.