Teel: ACC football needs to deliver on considerable preseason hype

Rarely has ACC football been accorded such preseason regard, and rarely has the conference so desperately needed to deliver on that promise.

The incessant offseason analysis of the league’s revenue challenges? Speculation that some members are searching for escape hatches in the grant of media rights? Reminders of last year’s non-conference setbacks to the likes of Jacksonville State, Charlotte, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan?

None will abate if ACC football endures a second consecutive trying season.

After Saturday’s routine victories by Florida State over Duquesne and North Carolina over Florida A&M, the season hits overdrive in the next four weeks with 32 non-league contests. Among the most intriguing are West Virginia-Pittsburgh, North Carolina-Appalachian State, Florida State-LSU, Tennessee-Pitt, Virginia-Illinois, Miami-Texas A&M, Texas Tech-N.C. State, West Virginia-Virginia Tech and Notre Dame-UNC.

By now you’ve likely seen the preseason media and coaches polls. Each ranks five ACC teams in the top 25: Clemson, N.C. State, Pitt, Miami and Wake Forest. Only the SEC, with six, has more.

Not bad for a conference that last season finished without a top-10 squad for the first time since 2011, missed the College Football Playoff for the first time and went 8-18 versus its Power Five peers.

This marks the first preseason since 2017 that five ACC squads grace the polls, and only the second time Wake Forest has ever been included, the latter a tribute to the program Dave Clawson and his staff have assembled.

As the lone ACC teams to win at least nine games last year, Clemson, N.C. State, Pitt and Wake expected the preseason accolades, the Deacons despite the undisclosed medical condition that has sidelined quarterback Sam Hartman (39 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing in 2021) indefinitely.

Then there’s Miami, the conference’s perennial underachiever. Case in point last year, when the Hurricanes were No. 14 in the preseason AP poll, only to finish 7-5 and unranked, costing head coach Manny Diaz his job.

But to its credit, Miami closed impressively after a 2-4 start. The Hurricanes defeated No. 18 N.C. State and No. 17 Pitt, the Panthers on the road, in consecutive weeks and discovered a potential franchise quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke.

New coach Mario Cristobal is a Miami native and played offensive tackle for the Hurricanes’ 1989 and ’91 national champions. He was 35-13 in five seasons at Oregon, and his arrival, plus a staff that includes accomplished coordinators Josh Gattis (offense) and Kevin Steele (defense), has rekindled “the U is back” buzz.

No one should buy in until the Hurricanes, at bare minimum, win multiple ACC titles.

In its last four Big East seasons, 2000-03, Miami went a combined 46-4, finished no lower than fifth in the polls and earned the program’s fifth national championship. Upon the Hurricanes’ 2004 ACC arrival, recurring conference title games showcasing Miami and Florida State felt inevitable.

Instead, the Hurricanes have not cracked the final top 10 since joining the ACC and have qualified for one league championship game, which they lost by five touchdowns to Clemson in 2017. Meanwhile, FSU hasn’t won the Atlantic Division since 2014.

Yet there the Hurricanes sit at No. 16 in the preseason AP poll and favored by ACC media to dethrone Pitt atop the league’s Coastal Division.

Road tests at No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 4 Clemson will reveal plenty about Miami and could well determine if the ACC ends the season as it’s starting, with five in the top 25. Only twice, in 2005 and ’16, have as many as five teams from the league finished the season ranked.

Virginia Tech was pivotal in both of those seasons, winning the Coastal Division before dropping ACC title clashes to Florida State and Clemson, the former when the Hokies were ranked fifth, the latter when they extended the eventual national champion Tigers deep into the fourth quarter.

Clemson’s national title, Lamar Jackson’s Heisman Trophy at Louisville, a 51-17 collective non-conference record and 9-3 bowl mark make that 2016 season the benchmark by which all ACC football seasons are measured.

“It’s our job as coaches,” Cristobal said, “to continue to upgrade the standards for the conference.”