Teel: ACC football ready to 'crank it up'

The encouraging news to date is that the handful of football games staged have not caused infection spikes among the participating teams.

“I absolutely think that’s the case,” Diaz said. “But as we have told our players with every test, we are just earning the right to get to the next game. I think we have seen, around college ball, if you look at some of the testing numbers that are being released, that the guys can protect themselves pretty well and help keep the spread down.”

But enough about COVID spread. What about POINT spreads?

If the betting lines are accurate, the seven contests involving 11 ACC teams this week will produce negligible fourth-quarter tension. None of the spreads is single-digit, and the conference’s preseason top-25 squads — No. 1 Clemson, No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 18 North Carolina — are especially large favorites.

Vegas likes the Tigers by 33 at Wake Forest, the Fighting Irish by 19½ against visiting Duke, and the Tar Heels by 21 at home over Syracuse. Little wonder.

Clemson dominated Wake by a combined 115-6 in 2018 and ’19, and Notre Dame dusted Duke 38-7 last year. Fans will not be permitted at UNC on Saturday, but Syracuse hasn’t defeated a top-25 opponent on the road since 2010.