Teel: ACC front and center amid NIL, transfer portal drama rocking college sports

Four months ago, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips explained the league’s opposition to fast-tracking College Football Playoff expansion. Many of us — fans, media, coaches and administrators — didn’t buy the rationale.

Subsequent earthquakes, across the landscape, have proven him right.

“Collectively,” Phillips said then, “we have much larger issues facing us than to expand the CFP early by two years. ... To the ACC, we don’t have a College Football Playoff problem. We have a college football, collegiate athletics and an NCAA problem.”

Indeed.

Remember the chaotic summer of 2020, when, staggered by the pandemic’s onset, college sports officials debated whether to stage a football season? Well, those days were downright tranquil compared to the last few weeks.

Name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation for athletes, which the NCAA green-lighted July 1, has mushroomed into unregulated pay-for-play, orchestrated in some cases by booster groups known as “collectives.”

Basic NCAA regulations prohibit boosters from recruiting, but rendered toothless last year by the Supreme Court, the association has abdicated on NIL. And even if the NCAA shifted into prosecution mode, does anyone have faith in its plodding and erratic enforcement division?

"I think that ship's sailed," Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said last month. "I don't think the NCAA really has much power to limit that."

NCAA president Mark Emmert, whose incoherent leadership marked the last dozen years, announced his retirement, effective no later than June 2023. He's likely to be ushered out well before, and his successor figures to inherit a radically different organization.

As first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, the NCAA Transformation Committee, on which Phillips serves, is likely to propose changes that would allow schools to employ unlimited numbers of coaches and award full scholarships to all Olympic sport athletes.

For example, Bowl Subdivision football programs are limited to 10 assistant coaches, while a vast majority of Division I Olympic sport athletes receive fractional grants, the partial allocations mandated by tortured scholarship maximums such as baseball’s 11.7. The Transformation Committee’s concept would erase staff caps in all sports and permit a full grant-in-aid to every athlete on a roster — baseball squads can be as large as 35.

The additional expenses would not only compound the economic gap between the Power Five conferences and the rest of Division I, but also hasten the Power Five breakaway that many have long anticipated.

Legions outside the NCAA’s governance maze have also long expected the demise of the association’s amateurism tenet. Such anticipation dates to 2009, when former UCLA basketball All-American Ed O’Bannon sued the NCAA and Collegiate Licensing Company over the unauthorized use of his image in a video game.

Repeated legal defeats, capped by a unanimous Supreme Court reprimand in a related case last June, prompted a long-overdue reboot. Starting July 1, the NCAA permitted athletes to monetize their names, images and likenesses, the basic right that O’Bannon and his peers were denied.

Cash in on autographs, business endorsements and sports camp appearances? Accept a cut of apparel sales when the product features your name?

Have at it.

But NIL has become so much more. Sensing the NCAA’s reluctance and/or inability to intervene, fans, boosters and business types are pooling their money in collectives, some of which aim solely to pay recruits for their signature on a letter-of-intent and current team members for remaining in the program.

The NCAA and campus administrators would welcome federal legislation on NIL to supersede dozens of state laws, but good luck with that in an election year.

"I do see name, image and likeness [as] important for incoming student-athletes, certainly," Babcock said after Virginia Tech announced affiliations with three NIL collectives. "Right now it’s certainly very active in the transfer space. ...

"None of us know the landscape. None of us have been trained in it.”

The LEAD1 Association, which represents 130 Football Bowl Subdivision athletic directors, recently polled its membership, and 90% of respondents said they are concerned that payments from collectives are being used “as improper recruiting inducements” for high school athletes and college transfers.

Regarding similar issues, 87% of the ADs oppose NIL payments merely for being on a team, and 78% believe NIL collectives will affect athletic departments’ traditional fundraising efforts.

The scope of NIL burst into the news April 23, when John Ruiz, a lawyer, entrepreneur and avid University of Miami fan announced on Twitter that Nijel Pack, a first-team All-Big 12 basketball guard at Kansas State last season, was transferring to Miami. Moreover, Ruiz said that his LifeWallet company had signed Pack to an NIL deal worth $800,000 over two years.

Ruiz has contracted with scores of Hurricanes athletes, but this was the first public disclosure of terms. Within the week, the agent for another Miami basketball player — yes, college athletes can retain agents — objected.

Isaiah Wong was the No. 2 scorer on the Hurricanes’ Elite Eight team last season, and his representative, Adam Papas, told ESPN that Wong would enter the transfer portal if his NIL compensation wasn’t increased. A day later, Wong, also a LifeWallet client, tweeted that he had not authorized Papas’ threat and would either remain at Miami or turn pro.

Regardless of Wong’s ultimate decision, this is what will happen when NIL terms become public, or at least known in the locker room. Envy will divide some teammates, and coaches will have to navigate the fallout, just as they do in the pros.

Larger portal news broke last weekend when ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Pitt’s Jordan Addison, last season’s Biletnikoff Award winner as college football’s top receiver, was mulling a transfer to Southern California. Addison has since entered the portal, and whether immediate financial considerations influence his choice remains to be seen.

The NCAA adopted a rule last April that permits athletes in all sports to transfer once without having to sit out a season of competition. Couple that change with unregulated NIL and you have record transfer rates.

“I don’t ultimately think it’s sustainable,” Babcock said, “but that’s a story for another day.”

As more athletes use their one-time exemption, and as more stories surface of athletes unable to find a scholarship elsewhere, the transfer rate is likely to ease. Still, college sports as constructed offers athletes more freedom of movement than they’ll ever have in the professional ranks.

So is the solution collective bargaining that would make athletes employees of schools? Could the Power Five, or even a smaller subset thereof, branch off, create their own rules and credibly enforce guardrails?

All of these issues are central as conferences gather for their annual spring meetings — the ACC’s are Monday-Thursday in Florida — and until there is resolution, college athletics will be messier than a postgame locker room.