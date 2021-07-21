Teel: ACC moving deliberately in establishing fall COVID-19 protocols

“We’re still learning about the variants,” Phillips said, “and we’re seeing individuals who are fully vaccinated contracting the virus. Again, it’s speculative in nature, but I do believe that the teams that are most vaccinated will have the highest probability of being able to play throughout the season. That’s not just me speaking. That’s Dr. Cam Wolfe and our medical advisory group that know the science behind the virus.”

Ongoing research about variants is why the ACC should be, and is, moving deliberately in establishing fall protocols.

“Being first at this time, in this particular situation, for the ACC is not nearly as important as being right,” Phillips said. “I’m not being critical of anyone that’s already made policy and decided. But I know what we feel is best for the ACC.”

Last year, the league crafted a flexible schedule that braced for virus disruptions. Sure enough, 15 of 75 conference games, 20%, were moved from their original date.

By season’s end, only eight of 15 teams — Notre Dame joined the ACC for football in 2020 as a one-year rental — had played their full complement of 10 league dates. Wake Forest managed just seven.