Teel: ACC Network documentary on 1990 football season, Georgia Tech-UVA epic shines

Projected by ACC media to finish third in the league, the Yellow Jackets were unranked.

Boosted by a Week 2 conquest of No. 9 Clemson, the program’s first in 30 meetings with the Tigers, Virginia cracked the top 10 in late September. Four ensuing blowout victories, each by at least 28 points, combined with upsets across the landscape, elevated George Welsh’s Cavaliers to No. 1 in mid-October.

Welsh, who died in 2019, had arrived at UVA in 1982 after nine remarkable years as Navy’s coach. But no one envisioned a malnourished program with two winning seasons from 1953-81 atop the polls.

“We were like rock stars,” Moore says in the film. “We didn’t think we could lose.”

Georgia Tech was not losing either, and wins over No. 25 South Carolina and No. 15 Clemson stamped Bobby Ross’ club as a contender. But a 13-all tie at North Carolina curbed the enthusiasm, and at No. 16 in the AP poll, Georgia Tech (6-0-1) entered its game at No. 1 UVA (7-0) as a decided underdog.