Teel: ACC Network documentary on 1990 football season, Georgia Tech-UVA epic shines

The ACC has staged 69 football seasons. The only one in which two of the league’s team ascended to No. 1 was 1990.
The University of Virginia has played 1,345 football games. None was larger than Nov. 3, 1990 against Georgia Tech.
To commemorate that extraordinary convergence, the ACC Network on Monday introduced a documentary: “We’re #1 — The Story of 1990 ACC Football.”
Mixing fresh insights from the principals with archived footage, the hour-long show is sure to rekindle memories, fond and otherwise, for those of a certain vintage. As important, “We’re #1” is a compelling history lesson for the younger crowd.
UVA’s unfathomable rise to No. 1 and subsequent fall? Georgia Tech’s sneaky run to a shared national championship? The first ever November clash of undefeated ACC teams?
Produced by Raycom Sports, in association with ESPN, the top-shelf film hits those high notes and arranges a touching reunion among some of the main characters.
Moreover, with Virginia and Georgia Tech playing Saturday in Charlottesville, this week’s unveiling — “We’re #1” re-airs 12 times from Tuesday-Sunday — was impeccably timed.
Fresh off a season in which they shared the ACC title with Duke, the Cavaliers entered 1990 as the league’s favorites. They returned a veteran core headlined by all-conference quarterback Shawn Moore and were ranked 15th in the preseason Associated Press poll.
Projected by ACC media to finish third in the league, the Yellow Jackets were unranked.
Boosted by a Week 2 conquest of No. 9 Clemson, the program’s first in 30 meetings with the Tigers, Virginia cracked the top 10 in late September. Four ensuing blowout victories, each by at least 28 points, combined with upsets across the landscape, elevated George Welsh’s Cavaliers to No. 1 in mid-October.
Welsh, who died in 2019, had arrived at UVA in 1982 after nine remarkable years as Navy’s coach. But no one envisioned a malnourished program with two winning seasons from 1953-81 atop the polls.
“We were like rock stars,” Moore says in the film. “We didn’t think we could lose.”
Georgia Tech was not losing either, and wins over No. 25 South Carolina and No. 15 Clemson stamped Bobby Ross’ club as a contender. But a 13-all tie at North Carolina curbed the enthusiasm, and at No. 16 in the AP poll, Georgia Tech (6-0-1) entered its game at No. 1 UVA (7-0) as a decided underdog.
“We’re #1” accurately captures the background and buildup, especially the media circus that descended upon Charlottesville — I crashed on the floor of a buddy’s apartment the entire week to get the full vibe. And then came the mid-afternoon game, nationally televised by CBS with Jim Nantz and Tim Brant in the booth, an epic that exceeded the hype and attracted a record crowd of 49,700, well over Scott Stadium’s listed capacity of 42,000.
This is where the film truly shines, courtesy of myriad voices.
From Virginia: Shawn Moore, receiver Herman Moore, running back Terry Kirby, defensive end Chris Slade and defensive back Tony Covington. From Georgia Tech: Ross, quarterback Shawn Jones, defensive back Ken Swilling, defensive lineman Marco Coleman and kicker Scott Sisson.
ACC historians Mike Finn and Tim Bourret, and longtime UVA reporter Jerry Ratcliffe, also provide their perspectives.
A Richmond native and VMI graduate, Ross served as head coach for The Citadel, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Army, Detroit Lions and San Diego Chargers, a career that includes 180 victories. “The greatest,” he says in “We’re #1,” was beating Virginia in 1990.
The final count was 41-38, Sisson’s 37-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining the decisive score. Shawn Moore passed for a then-school-record 344 yards, 234 to Herman Moore. Kirby rushed for 104 yards on a mere 15 carries.
But after scoring on all five of their possessions to seize a 28-14 halftime lead, the Cavaliers committed three turnovers and saw a fourth-quarter, go-ahead touchdown erased by an illegal formation penalty. Shawn Moore compared the turnovers, especially his fluke fumble, caused when a sprawling offensive lineman, Paul Collins, kicked the ball out of his hands, to an episode of “The Twilight Zone.”
“Once that happened,” Jones says, “it was like the house is on fire now, and it’s hard to put it out.”
Jones’ analogy reminds us that the game almost didn’t happen.
In the predawn hours Saturday, vandals broke into Scott Stadium and set fire to the artificial turf. An on-duty UVA police officer discovered the blaze at 3 a.m., and a grounds crew worked feverishly to replace the 18- by 32-foot damaged section with spare padding and turf.
The win vaulted Georgia Tech to No. 7 in the AP poll, and one week later, the Jackets needed another last-minute Sisson field goal, this one from 38 yards, to survive Virginia Tech 6-3. By bowl season, the ACC champs were 10-0-1 and ranked No. 2 by the AP and United Press International coaches polls, behind 10-1-1 Colorado.
Conversely, UVA finished the regular season 8-3 and unranked. Shawn Moore dislocated his right thumb in a tense loss to Maryland, rendering the Cavaliers punchless in a 38-13 defeat the next week at Virginia Tech.
Now if you think college football’s current postseason model is flawed, 1990 says, “Hold my beer.”
Division I-A’s only undefeated team, Georgia Tech was relegated to the Citrus Bowl, the contracted destination for the ACC champion, and a matchup versus No. 19 Nebraska. Virginia headed to the Sugar Bowl against No. 10 Tennessee.
How does that make sense? Spoiler alert: It doesn’t.
Despite a 23-22 setback to the Vols, the Cavaliers moved back into the final AP rankings at No. 23. But the most relevant polling was between Colorado and Georgia Tech.
On New Year’s afternoon in Orlando, the Yellow Jackets routed Nebraska 45-21. That evening in Miami’s Orange Bowl, the Buffs defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 10-9.
The AP awarded its national championship to Colorado, while the coaches opted for Georgia Tech — by a single point in the voting! — college football’s first split title since Alabama and Southern California shared honors in 1978.
These memories are central as “We’re #1” closes at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta with roundtable banter among Shawn Moore, Slade, Kirby, Sisson, Jones, Swilling and Coleman. There’s even a surprise guest via video call.
Amid the laughs and digs, Moore offers the perfect synopsis: “We’re forever linked.”
