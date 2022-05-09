Teel: ACC opens spring meetings searching for common ground on NIL, transfer portal, football schedule

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla.

Commissioner Jim Phillips convened the ACC’s first in-person spring meetings since 2019 Monday afternoon here at the Ritz-Carlton. But these four days are far more than a reunion and a chance to sample the hotel’s Heaven in a Hammock massage.

This is an essential opportunity for a conference that has long boasted of familial bonds to explore, debate and discover common ground on the most pressing collection of issues intercollegiate athletics has ever faced.

Micro matters such as possibly altering the league’s football scheduling model and moving the conference office from Greensboro, N.C., to Charlotte or Orlando also dot the agenda. And such matters have long-term implications.

But this gathering of administrators, coaches and faculty athletics representatives, plus a virtual meeting Tuesday of university presidents, almost certainly will be defined by deliberations on questions facing each of Division I’s 32 conferences.

How should leagues, collectively as the NCAA and individually, structure and govern athlete compensation, including ubiquitous name, image and likeness (NIL) endorsements? Is collective bargaining with athletes, and the accompanying employer-employee dynamics, still a non-starter for most Division I schools?

Should coaches, administrators and fans place any stock in Monday’s proclamation from the NCAA that its ponderous enforcement division is suddenly going to crack down on boosters and athletic departments that use NIL deals as a recruiting inducement or pay-for-play reward?

Does the well-intended transfer portal, designed to better connect coaches with athletes looking to change schools, need to be closed during certain times of the year to give coaches the faintest hope of coherent roster management?

As Phillips and his fellow members of the NCAA’s Transformation Committee reimagining Division I’s structure, are ACC schools comfortable with conferences having greater autonomy on rules such as coaching staff size and Olympic sports scholarship limits? Or do they believe such steps would give an untenable competitive advantage to the wealthier Big Ten and SEC?

Do sports such as football and men’s and women’s basketball need commissioners charged with the national stewardship of those separate enterprises?

And what of the long-term future? Will the ACC, unique among Power Five conferences with its mix of large public and small private institutions, remain content with that diversity of academic mission and athletics ambition? Or, as Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick theorized to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde last month, will the mid-2030s — the timing coincides with the expiration of some television contracts and binding grants of media rights — bring a realignment tidal wave that joins schools based on their financial and philosophical approach to sports?

Phillips will encounter those questions, and many others, when he huddles with reporters Wednesday afternoon, and Monday offered some glimpses into several of the topics.

The football coaches’ three-plus hours focused more on the transfer portal than NIL, according to Virginia’s Tony Elliott.

“You don’t want to restrict the young men from having an opportunity [to transfer],” he said, “but you do need to have some parameters around it just from a roster-management standpoint.”

As the league’s football coaches and athletic directors met separately, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors — N.C. State chancellor Randy Woodson is the ACC representative on the panel — issued “guidance to schools regarding the intersection” of NIL and recruiting.

Essentially, the board reminded everyone that boosters have long been prohibited from recruiting activities. But with groups of boosters, known as collectives, pooling money for NIL deals, and with some of those collectives flaunting NCAA rules, enforcement seems a lost cause.

“Our coaches ... just want to know what the rules are,” Clemson athletic director Graham Neff said.

“I hope it gets reeled in on some level,” N.C. State AD Boo Corrigan said. “I think all of us do.”

Corrigan and the Wolfpack’s men’s basketball program endured a multi-year NCAA infractions case that revolved around recruiting violations surrounding guard Dennis Smith Jr., who played for State in the 2016-17 season. The matter was not resolved until last December.

“The timeliness of everything we’re talking about [with NIL enforcement], to me is ultimately going to be the driver,” Corrigan said. “... Ours was the better part of six years.”

Corrigan, Neff and Elliott said Tuesday’s meeting of football coaches and ADs will focus on a proposal to disband the ACC’s divisions. The new scheduling model would assure that a team played each of its conference rivals at least every other season.

Under the current set-up, in place since the ACC expanded to 14 football members in 2013, many league matchups, such as Virginia Tech-Clemson and Virginia-N.C. State, are staged only once every six years.

“I’ve been in the league for three years,” Corrigan said, “and we’ve talked about it every year.”