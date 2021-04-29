Teel: ACC rivals' financial documents reveal Hokies' football program lags far behind

“There is a bonus to living in Blacksburg,” Fuente said. “There is a quality of life here, I think, with the camaraderie of our staff and the professionalism of our staff and the ability to live in this community that you can’t put a price tag on. But we still need to be competitive with the market. We have a bunch of people up and down this hallway that love Virginia Tech — many of them went to school here — but also there comes a point in time where they can’t keep saying no. There comes a point where they have to take that pay raise, when that becomes a determining factor.”