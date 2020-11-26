Teel: ACC search includes Clemson president, ESPN executive

By further empowering the league’s presidents and retaining multiple search firms, the ACC signaled that its pursuit of a new commissioner would be unconventional, and that has indeed been the case.
In concert with Turnkey Search and Ventura Partners, the ACC has targeted diverse candidates, some of whom break the mold of the conference’s past and very traditional leadership.
Among those to emerge during the five-plus months since John Swofford announced his June 2021 retirement: Clemson president Jim Clements, ESPN executive Burke Magnus, former Florida State athletic director Stan Wilcox and West Coast Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez.
This is not meant to endorse any candidate, but to outline their varied experiences. Also, as in all searches, other options may arise.
Previously the president at West Virginia, Clements oversaw the Mountaineers’ move from the Big East to the Big 12 and immersed himself into Clemson athletics upon arriving in 2013. He’s greeted football prospects at Tigers coach Dabo Swinney’s summer camp pizza parties and was a driving force in the governance overhaul the ACC revealed three days before Swofford’s retirement announcement.
The conference’s 15 presidents now comprise its Board of Directors, chaired by Syracuse chancellor Kent Syverud. He also heads the ACC’s six-member executive committee that includes Clements, Virginia’s Jim Ryan, Duke’s Vincent Price, N.C. State’s Randy Woodson and Louisville’s Neeli Bendapudi.
Wake Forest president Nathan Hatch and his Notre Dame counterpart, Rev. John Jenkins, co-chaired the ACC’s commissioner search advisory committee, and the hiring decision rests with the board of directors. Translation: Clements is being evaluated by his peers.
Clements’ degrees from Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) and Johns Hopkins are in computer science and operations analysis, and his tenures at WVU and Clemson have been marked by record fundraising and academic achievement. With five consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, a run highlighted by two national titles, Clemson has become more influential than ever within the conference.
The ACC’s first four commissioners — Jim Weaver, Bob James, Gene Corrigan and Swofford — were college sports lifers. Each was affiliated with at least one ACC school and had worked as an athletic director.
But during the 1980s, the Southeastern Conference appointed two commissioners from academia. H. Boyd McWhorter was the dean of arts and sciences at Georgia, and Harvey Schiller was an Air Force colonel and chair of the chemistry department at the Air Force Academy.
Moreover, the NCAA’s two most recent full-time presidents, Mark Emmert and the late Myles Brand, were hired from academia — Brand was president of Indiana, Emmert president of Washington and chancellor at LSU. Emmert’s leadership has been largely reactive, and college sports has suffered.
The NCAA and Power Five conferences such as the ACC rely on television rights fees for a vast majority of their revenue, and Magnus is steeped in that industry.
A 1988 Holy Cross graduate, he joined ESPN in 1995 as a program associate. He rapidly ascended to positions such as vice president and general manager of ESPNU, senior vice president for college sports programming and, most recently, executive vice president for programming acquisitions and scheduling.
In his myriad roles, Magnus has coordinated ESPN’s long-term rights deals with, among others, the ACC, SEC and College Football Playoff. He has directed the network’s scheduling of college football and basketball.
In 2013, SI.com ranked Magnus the fifth-most powerful person in college sports behind then-SEC commissioner Mike Slive, then-Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany, Emmert and former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon, whose lawsuit against the NCAA started the freight train of college athletes profiting from their names, images and likenesses.
Magnus would become the second ESPN veteran to land in ACC leadership. John Wildhack worked at the network for more than three decades before Syracuse, his alma mater, appointed him athletic director in 2016.
Wilcox, the NCAA’s executive vice president of regulatory affairs, has direct connections to three ACC schools.
He played basketball at Notre Dame — the Fighting Irish reached the 1978 Final Four his freshman season — and, after earning a degree from the Brooklyn Law School, served as deputy athletic director at his alma mater. From Notre Dame, Wilcox went to Duke as deputy AD and then to Florida State as athletic director from 2013-18.
Duke AD Kevin White, a member of the commissioner search advisory committee, hired Wilcox twice, first at Notre Dame — White was the Fighting Irish AD from 2000-08 — and then at Duke.
Wilcox arrived at Florida State just prior to the Seminoles’ run to the 2013 national football championship, and during his tenure, FSU was a top-15 staple in the Directors’ Cup all-sports standings. Also, he orchestrated considerable infrastructure upgrades for men’s and women’s basketball.
But as ESPN’s Andrea Adelson and David Hale detailed last week, Wilcox struggled, like many, to navigate the bare-knuckled politics of Seminoles athletics, especially as they pertained to football. Nine months after football coach Jimbo Fisher bolted for Texas A&M, Wilcox resigned to accept the NCAA position.
Like Wilcox, Nevarez owns a law degree, from Cal-Berkeley. A former University of Massachusetts basketball player, she leads a basketball conference headlined by No. 1 Gonzaga, and though she lacks direct football oversight experience, she was a senior associate athletic director at football power Oklahoma and a senior associate commissioner of the Pacific 12.
The WCC made Nevarez Division I’s first Latina commissioner in 2018, and in August the conference adopted a diversity hiring initiative named after Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell, who led WCC member San Francisco to consecutive national championships in 1955 and ’56.
Swofford's retirement date is June 30, coinciding with the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year, and the conference could name his successor by Jan. 1 to create a relaxed transition.
