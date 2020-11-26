Teel: ACC search includes Clemson president, ESPN executive

Moreover, the NCAA’s two most recent full-time presidents, Mark Emmert and the late Myles Brand, were hired from academia — Brand was president of Indiana, Emmert president of Washington and chancellor at LSU. Emmert’s leadership has been largely reactive, and college sports has suffered.

The NCAA and Power Five conferences such as the ACC rely on television rights fees for a vast majority of their revenue, and Magnus is steeped in that industry.

A 1988 Holy Cross graduate, he joined ESPN in 1995 as a program associate. He rapidly ascended to positions such as vice president and general manager of ESPNU, senior vice president for college sports programming and, most recently, executive vice president for programming acquisitions and scheduling.

In his myriad roles, Magnus has coordinated ESPN’s long-term rights deals with, among others, the ACC, SEC and College Football Playoff. He has directed the network’s scheduling of college football and basketball.

In 2013, SI.com ranked Magnus the fifth-most powerful person in college sports behind then-SEC commissioner Mike Slive, then-Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany, Emmert and former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon, whose lawsuit against the NCAA started the freight train of college athletes profiting from their names, images and likenesses.