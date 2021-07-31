Teel: ACC 'seems positive and unified' with realignment talk ignited anew

On former ESPN radio host Dan Le Batard’s new podcast, former ESPN president John Skipper envisioned four “super conferences” with at least 16 teams each, a concept many have advocated for years. A University of North Carolina graduate, Skipper was central to the ACC Network’s creation, and on the podcast he imagined the ACC rescuing a Big 12 leftover.

“Oddly enough, [the ACC] wouldn’t be a bad home for Kansas, though geographically it’s crazy,” Skipper said. “[The Jayhawks would] bring in another state for the conference network, and that has to be kept in mind.

“If you add a college from a state you’re already in, you don’t get any more distributor fees. … Even with fairly small populations, it’s still a lot of money for those networks. [It’s] a dollar for every good citizen of the state who has a pay [cable subscription], which is declining but is still a lot of people.”

Skipper’s a television genius, and Kansas’ basketball heritage is unquestioned. But the Jayhawks are 26-108 in football over the last 12 seasons, and if you want to plant the ACC Network in a new state, why not the seventh-largest by population, one that is next door to conference member Louisville?