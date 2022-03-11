Teel: ACC tournament loss to North Carolina more about UVA's limitations than effort

NEW YORK — Moments after North Carolina’s second-half demolition of Duke last Saturday night, an incurably pessimistic Virginia fan hit my inbox. This result, he said, is not good for UVA.

Prescient, to say the least, for the Tar Heels’ victory elevated them to the No. 3 seed in the ACC tournament and into the Cavaliers’ half of the bracket. So rather than avoid Carolina until the final, UVA would draw Armando Bacot and friends in the quarterfinals.

This mattered because the Tar Heels’ size, length and firepower overwhelmed the Cavaliers during the regular season, a result that seemed more of a barometer than outlier.

Sure enough, Thursday’s rematch in the ACC tournament at Barclays Center also was lopsided. Far more so, in fact, exposing UVA’s flaws at the worst possible time — with the team’s faint NCAA tournament chances at stake.

Virginia’s 63-43 loss didn’t hinge on effort — the Cavaliers defended well enough to win most games. Rather, the defeat rested on UVA’s considerable and often-discussed limitations on offense.

A night after becoming the first team in the 3-point era not to make a shot beyond the arc in an ACC tournament game, this while defeating hapless Louisville 51-50, Virginia plunged to new depths in the opening half versus UNC.

Have you ever witnessed a team shoot 38.2% in a first half and lead by 20 at intermission? That’s what the Tar Heels (24-8) did.

Have you ever seen an individual outscore the entire opposing team for the first 25 minutes? That’s what Carolina forward Brady Manek did with his 19 early points as the Cavaliers didn’t hit 20 until 14:36 remained in the contest.

Virginia’s 13 first-half points were its fewest in a half since 1984. The Cavaliers’ 34.6% shooting for the game and 43 points were season-lows.

Coach Tony Bennett blamed himself for not devising sets to create more open shots against a defense keyed by Leaky Black, who used his 6-foot-8 frame to disrupt Kihei Clark, UVA’s 5-10 point guard. But at some point your players need to unearth some offense on their own.

No Cavalier other than forward Jayden Gardner (team-high 17 points) was/is capable of dependable scoring.

“That kind of gets into you,” Bennett said of the missed shots, “and we’ve talked about this a lot: It puts a lot of pressure on our defense.”

Manek finished with 21 points, while Bacot (10 points, 11 rebounds) produced his school-record 24th double-double this season. Still, the Tar Heels shot only 38.5% in extending their winning streak to a season-long six games and removing any doubt regarding their NCAA tournament credentials.

Prior to the current stretch, North Carolina dusted UVA 74-58 in early January, and it wasn’t that close. Bacot (29 points and 21 rebounds) recorded the first 20-20 game against the Cavaliers since Tim Duncan 25 years ago, and the Tar Heels led by as many as 25 points.

Moreover, North Carolina entered the ACC tournament off what many Tar Heels faithful believe is the most important regular-season victory in the renowned program’s history: Saturday’s upset of Duke in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game as the Blue Devils’ coach.

Question that as you will, but this much is not debatable: That 94-81 victory was the first game ever in which four Carolina players scored at least 20 points.

The foursome of Bacot, Manek, Caleb Love and RJ Davis shredded Duke in every way imaginable, beyond the arc, off the dribble in the paint and in transition.

Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis “kept using the word validation,” Black said, “just validating the fact that we were a good team from the beginning and we were just waiting on our moment to show it, and I feel like we showed it today.”

Whether UNC can ride that validation theme to an ACC championship and deep NCAA tournament run is an open question, but this wildly erratic bunch is peaking at the right time.

Virginia (19-13) peaked in early February with its road upset of Duke, a notable feat for a squad that lost to Navy and James Madison. All signs point toward a National Invitation Tournament appearance for the Cavaliers, disappointing for a program that has earned seven consecutive NCAA bids.

The Cavaliers were similarly unfulfilled the last time they missed the NCAA field, in 2013, and the following year they won the ACC regular season and tournament, and advanced to the Sweet 16.

That’s history worth learning and striving to repeat.