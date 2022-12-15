Teel: ACC's bowl lineup includes postseason's largest underdog and potential milestones

Omitted from the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season, the ACC is left with an off-Broadway bowl season that while short on glamour has considerable intrigue.

Here’s the rundown, in chronological order.

FENWAY, DEC. 17: With both rosters and coaching staffs decimated, handicapping the neighborly clash between Louisville (7-5) and Cincinnati (9-3) is a fool’s errand.

The Bearcats lost coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin and hired the Cardinals' Scott Satterfield to replace him. Headlining the player opt outs is Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham.

But if you’re determined to bet this game, understand that Cincinnati, a 1½-point underdog, is 3-8-1 against the spread, worst among the 82 teams in bowls.

GASPARILLA, DEC. 23: Sam Hartman has thrown an ACC-record 107 touchdown passes in his 47 games at Wake Forest. He shares that standard with Clemson’s Tajh Boyd, who established his mark in 47 games from 2010-13.

The difference is Hartman gets a 48th contest, and a chance to surpass Boyd, when the Deacons (7-5) face Missouri (6-6). Given that Hartman has passed for at least one touchdown in his last 29 outings, chances are he’ll own the record outright come Christmas Eve morning.

MILITARY, DEC. 28: A victory over Central Florida (9-3) would give Duke (8-4) nine wins in a season for only the third time in the last 80 years. But regardless of the outcome, what a debut for Mike Elko, the Blue Devils’ rookie head coach.

Duke, a combined 4-22 versus the ACC in David Cutcliffe’s final three seasons as coach, finished 5-3 this year and a game behind Coastal Division champion North Carolina. Riley Leonard has been a revelation at quarterback, but the Devils’ most striking improvement has been defensively — they’re allowing 22.8 points per game, 17 fewer than last season.

HOLIDAY, DEC. 28: North Carolina (9-4) is the bowl season’s largest underdog (14 points), a reflection of its three-game losing streak and a 9-3 Oregon crowd that averages 39.7 points per game.

Other than the playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl, which pits Heisman finalists C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Stetson Bennett of Georgia, the Tar Heels’ Drake Maye versus the Ducks’ Bo Nix is the postseason’s best quarterback matchup.

PINSTRIPE, DEC. 29: Syracuse (7-5) defeated four eventual bowl teams, including Big Ten West champ Purdue, by mid-October. But the Orange’s only victory since was the regular-season finale against Boston College, the Atlantic Division’s last-place finisher.

That staggering close doesn’t bode well against Minnesota (8-4) and All-America running back Mohamed Ibrahim.

CHEEZ-IT, DEC. 29: Even as they contemplate NFL futures, Florida State’s three first-team All-ACC selections are all-in on the Seminoles’ bowl date with Oklahoma (6-6).

FSU guard Dillan Gibbons, defensive end Jared Verse and safety Jammie Robinson contrast Eric Gray, the Sooners’ leading rusher, who opted out to prepare for the NFL draft. Mike Norvell’s Seminoles (9-3 and a sterling 8-4 against the spread) are favored by 7½ points and figure to contend for their first league title since 2014 next season.

DUKE’S MAYO, DEC. 30: N.C. State (8-4) closed the regular season with a road upset of North Carolina, and after the 11th-hour cancellation of last year’s Holiday Bowl against UCLA, the Wolfpack should be plenty motivated to compete in postseason versus former ACC rival Maryland (7-5).

Ranked 25th by the Associated Press, N.C. State finished last season No. 20. The last time the Wolfpack was among the final top 25 in consecutive years was 1991 and ’92 under Dick Sheridan.

SUN, DEC. 30: For the second time in as many seasons, Pitt will be without its starting quarterback in postseason. Kenny Pickett opted out last year to train for the draft, followed by Kedon Slovis entering the transfer portal and skipping the Panthers’ Sun Bowl versus No. 18 UCLA (9-3).

Pitt (8-4) wasted no time in acquiring an established quarterback for 2023, securing a commitment from Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec. Panthers offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., held the same position at BC in 2020 and ’21.

Barring late opt-outs, the game will match premier running backs Israel Abanikanda (Pitt) and Zach Charbonnet (UCLA).

ORANGE, DEC. 30: With DJ Uiagalelei in the transfer portal, the Cade Klubnik era at Clemson (11-2) officially starts against Tennessee (10-2). Klubnik relieved the ineffective Uiagalelei in the ACC title game and led the Tigers to a 39-10 rout of North Carolina.

The No. 6 Volunteers are poised for their first top-10 finish since 2001. Darn shame the quarterback who ignited their revival, Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker, tore his left ACL in the penultimate regular-season game.