Teel: ACC's Clemson well-positioned in first College Football Playoff rankings

No undefeated Power Five conference champion has ever been excluded from the College Football Playoff. The CFP’s initial 2022 rankings unveiled Tuesday indicate that ACC perennial Clemson would not be the first.

The Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC) opened at No. 4, and even if the remainder of the conference crumbles in November, devaluing signature victories over Wake Forest, Syracuse, N.C. State and Florida State, their place in the CFP semifinals appears secure — if they win out.

Here’s why: At least three teams among Tuesday’s top six will lose before Selection Sunday.

The vetting begins Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee visits No. 3 and reigning national champion Georgia. Three weeks later, No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Michigan.

The SEC championship game then will match the Tennessee-Georgia winner against No. 6 Alabama or, if the Crimson Tide stumble, No. 10 LSU or No. 11 Ole Miss.

Given that inevitable turbulence, and the value the CFP places on conference championships, a 13-0 Clemson almost certainly would be selected.

Even if the Tennessee-Georgia loser joins the SEC and Big Ten champions in the playoff, who else would bypass undefeated Clemson?

Ohio State if the Buckeyes survived Michigan but fell to No. 16 Illinois in the Big Ten title game? An unblemished Big 12 champion Texas Christian, which debuted Tuesday three spots behind Clemson? A once-beaten Pac-12 champ (No. 8 Oregon, No. 9 USC or No. 12 UCLA)?

Each of those scenarios feels unlikely.

Not to suggest the Tigers are locks to win out. They are 4-point favorites at Notre Dame on Saturday and close the regular season with home dates against surging Louisville, mercurial Miami and state rival South Carolina.

Ranked 17th by the CFP selection committee, North Carolina would do Clemson and the ACC a solid by arriving at the league title game 11-1. The Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0) play at Virginia on Saturday, followed by games against No. 21 Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and No. 22 N.C. State, the latter two at home.

Might wins in all those games and an upset of 12-0 Clemson in the ACC championship game elevate UNC into playoff contention? Good luck exploring that rabbit hole.

But remember, Ohio State opened CFP ranking season 16th in 2014 and won the national title, and a year later, Oklahoma was No. 15 in the initial playoff top 25 before finishing among the top four.

Clemson is ranked fifth in the media and coaches polls, behind Michigan, but CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, the athletic director at N.C. State, said the panel voted the Tigers ahead of the Wolverines based on strength of schedule.

“The wins at Wake, at Florida State, over N.C. State, over Syracuse, really did push them over the top,” Corrigan said.

Similary, Tennessee’s conquests of LSU, Alabama and Kentucky gave the Vols an edge over Ohio State and Georgia, according to Corrigan.

While a 13-0 Clemson would seem safely in, TCU could become that first unbeaten Power Five champion excluded by the committee. If Tennessee defeats Georgia but drops a rematch to Alabama in the SEC title game, sharpie the Vols and Tide into the playoff, where they could join undefeated Clemson and the Michigan-Ohio State winner.

But as Corrigan said: “There’s 240-plus games still to be played this year and ... a lot of really good football in front of us.”

Starting Saturday with not only Tennessee-Georgia but also Alabama-LSU, Texas-Kansas State and N.C. State-Wake Forest.

Corrigan answered questions Tuesday night from ESPN and then on a media call, the designated spokesman (read: piñata) for a 13-member committee that includes Joe Taylor, Virginia Union’s vice president for athletics and a College Football Hall of Famer. Hot takes always shred the group’s stated logic, but since voting is digital and private, the chairman can only surmise from the debate’s tenor how consensus emerged.

Moreover, the weekly rankings from here until Dec. 4 are mere snapshots, designed to provide ESPN programming and drive fan interest. The inaugural CFP was in 2014, and history tells us that the remaining five weeks of competition will provide clarity on the four best teams.

In the playoff era, all 10 unbeaten Power Five champions have qualified: Clemson and Alabama three times each, Ohio State twice, Florida State and LSU once apiece.