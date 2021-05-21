Teel: ACC's latest tax filing underscores challenges for new commissioner Jim Phillips

Virginia Tech president Tim Sands echoed Phillips last month when he said the conference’s finances were a focus of the presidents and chancellors’ interviews with commissioner candidates.

“It’s not just the money,” Sands said, “but you can’t [compete] without that kind of support. … That’s a major expectation of the presidents and chancellors. I think we got the right guy.”

​

Per the various tax filings, Swofford’s $4 million in total compensation was fourth among Power Five commissioners, ahead of the SEC’s Greg Sankey ($2.9 million).

Revenue shortcomings have not precluded ACC teams from excelling nationally.

Though ACC squads went 0-6 in bowls following the 2020 season, the SEC and ACC are the only conferences to qualify a team for the College Football Playoff in each of its seven years. Virginia, North Carolina and Duke have won three of the last six national championships in men’s basketball, and Olympic programs continue to thrive — UVA’s 2021 NCAA title in women’s swimming was the ACC’s first in that sport.