Teel: ACC's Phillips on athletes unionizing and chance of moving league office elsewhere in Greensboro

“These are not employees, and this is not an employee/employer relationship,” Phillips said Tuesday at the ACC’s preseason basketball gathering. “A lot has changed in the last six years since we went through that at Northwestern, and I'll reiterate what I said before. I was proud of that group of student-athletes. I was. We asked them to be leaders on campus. We asked them to bring up issues that they are passionate about. We’re always supportive of that, and that has not changed over the last six years for me, and I know for the ACC.