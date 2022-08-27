Teel: ACC's top football executive details how and why league changed scheduling model

Michael Strickland did not have a vote. So please, spare the ACC’s senior associate commissioner for football any objections to the league’s new scheduling model.

But after nine seasons on the job, Strickland became convinced that change was essential. There had to be a more equitable way, he concluded, to schedule and determine the ACC championship game matchup. There had to be a format better for athletes, fans and, yes, ESPN.

So Strickland welcomed his charge, no matter how complex and laborious, to craft myriad options for a working group of the league’s athletic directors to parse.

The full group of ADs approved a final draft this summer, and during a 45-minute interview Friday with The Times-Dispatch, Strickland detailed a process that took nearly a decade to complete.

The four-year rotation for 2023-26, still with eight league games per season, scraps the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions and assigns each school three annual opponents. You face the remaining 10 conference teams twice each, once at home and once on the road, during those four years.

When Strickland joined then-commissioner John Swofford’s staff in January 2013, an archaic NCAA mandate rendered such an approach a non-starter. Conferences of at least 12 teams were required to play a round-robin schedule or have divisions in order to stage a football championship game.

With the ACC expanding from 12 to 14 football schools in 2013, this was problematic. In an eight-game league schedule, with each team playing its six division rivals and one crossover opponent annually, nearly half of your conference matchups, six of 13, would be staged once every six years.

Moreover, those six teams from the opposite division would visit your stadium only once every dozen years, absurd infrequency.

That’s why, less than two weeks into his tenure, Strickland was directed to explore a new divisional alignment that would ditch the annual crossovers and, therefore, nearly double the frequency of inter-divisional matchups.

But consensus proved elusive, saddling the ACC with a flawed model, which by the way, mirrors the SEC’s. Finally, after years of debate, the impasse began to break in January.

The NCAA was poised this spring to erase the divisions rule, and with six of the conference’s 14 members having changed ADs in the previous 18 months, new perspectives energized the deliberations.

“The overall approach just felt different this time,” Strickland said. “There was more desire by more of the group to find the right type of change. ... I just think that whole atmosphere and attitude was different this go-around.”

Strickland showed dozens of versions of various models to the athletic director working group, and at the conference’s annual winter meetings in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., he presented to all the ADs. Soon thereafter, the group embraced a model they call 3-5-5.

“It certainly is the cleanest and the simplest [model],” Strickland said. “The math works out over a nice four-year cycle. It’s perfectly fair and balanced in that you play 10 teams twice, so the disparity in the number of games against any one opponent is much more fair and equitable across all 14 schools than a divisional format.”

Indeed, as Florida State (two) and Clemson (six) combined to win eight consecutive ACC championships, Coastal Division teams that rarely faced the Seminoles and Tigers had an easier path to the league title game than Atlantic schools that encountered FSU and Clemson annually.

Now the task became determining each school’s three annual opponents and how the other 10 would rotate on and off the schedule each year. With guidance from league commissioner Jim Phillips, the ADs and head coaches, Strickland used an array of metrics to balance the schedules as much as possible.

First about a third of the 21 annual matchups were deemed must-play. Among them were Virginia-Virginia Tech, Virginia-North Carolina, Florida State-Clemson, Florida State-Miami, North Carolina-N.C. State, Duke-North Carolina and Boston College-Syracuse.

The remaining annual games and, most challenging, the subsequent rotations hinged on data such as national rankings since 2013, television ratings and geography.

“People seemed to fixate on who the three primary opponents were,” Strickland said. “...That was just one component of we’re trying to build four years’ worth of eight-game schedules, and how do we do that across the board balancing all the different factors. ...

“You didn’t want to have extreme ups and downs in terms of the way we measured it out on the metrics. You wanted those four [seasons, home and away] to be as flatlined as possible in all the different metrics.”

At the ACC’s annual spring meetings in Amelia Island, Fla., the ADs and coaches viewed two versions of 3-5-5. Neither passed muster. On a subsequent video call, Strickland offered two other versions, one of which the ADs approved.

“We did not leave off any game that anyone said was, in fact, must-play,” Strickland said. “Were some prefer-to-play and we just couldn’t make it work? That’s fair. Absolute must-plays, we feel like we batted a thousand there.”

The most glaring omissions from the annual games were Virginia Tech-Miami and Wake Forest-N.C. State. This will mark the 113th consecutive season in which the Deacons and Wolfpack have met, while the Hokies and Hurricanes, two of the ACC’s top four football brands, will clash for the 31st straight year.

Strickland said that including Miami among Virginia Tech’s annual opponents would have made the Hokies’ schedules too difficult and that making Wake Forest-Virginia Tech an annual matchup was ideal geographically.

Hailing from a Wake Forest family, Strickland understands the angst over ending the annual series between the Deacons and Wolfpack, but Wake coach Dave Clawson and AD John Currie have said a schedule that now matches the Deacons against North Carolina or N.C. State every season is a fair trade-off.

“Is it perfect?” Strickland said. “No, nothing is perfect. Is it much better than what we were doing? I think so. The frequency-of-play issue has been resolved, which just feels right, and solving that was worth some of the pieces that you might not love but you can certainly live with because you took care of the one big one.