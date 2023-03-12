GREENSBORO, N.C. — Steered by the conference’s youngest head coach, the ACC’s youngest team celebrated a league tournament championship Saturday night.

Seems like this Mike Krzyzewski-to-Jon Scheyer change-of-command deal is working out rather well.

That Duke’s 59-49 victory came against ACC graybeards Virginia and the conference’s only national-title coach — take a bow, Tony Bennett — made the accomplishment all the more notable.

What transpired over two hours inside raucous Greensboro Coliseum was a predictable slop between the ACC’s stingiest defenses. Most every pass, shot and rebound was contested, Virginia leaning into its physicality and connectivity, Duke relying on its extraordinary length.

And on the off chance you believed that two NCAA tournament-bound teams would downshift for their third game in as many days, think again. Not with a banner at stake, and not given the controversial finish to regulation in the Cavaliers’ overtime conquest of the Blue Devils last month.

Even Scheyer and Bennett were more animated than usual, straying far from the bench to choreograph each possession and object to whistles in none-too-subtle terms.

Scheyer, 35, joins Duke’s Vic Bubas in 1960 and North Carolina’s Bill Guthridge in ’98 as the only rookie coaches to win this event. And as usual, he started four of his acclaimed freshmen in Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell, Dereck Lively and Tyrese Proctor.

But it was the roster’s old man, junior guard Jeremy Roach, who scored a game-high 23 points and calmly made all seven of his free throws. It was Roach who sagely resisted a last-minute lob to Lively in favor of bleeding more time off the clock and absorbing a foul from Ryan Dunn.

Led on the floor by Roach, the younger Blue Devils didn’t respond to pressure like freshmen, and they sure didn’t defend like pups.

“Their defense is real,” Virginia center Kadin Shedrick said. “They seem super-committed to it. They’re long, they’re tall, and they’re big at all five positions pretty much.”

Those assets were especially evident in the first half, when the Cavaliers shot 27.3% and scored 17 points, matching the fewest ever scored in the opening half of an ACC final. Given its defense, Duke’s 7-point intermission lead felt larger, and indeed, Virginia didn’t draw within five until the final minute.

“Obviously Virginia is tough as can be, slower paced, they grind you,” Scheyer said. “And to prepare for them in 24 hours and to defend them the way that we did, it’s a credit to these guys and their focus and their fight on the defensive end.”

Duke (26-8) has won nine consecutive games since falling at Virginia (25-7), and that streak includes reversals of earlier setbacks to Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Miami and now UVa. No one personified that redemption Saturday more than Filipowski.

He went scoreless against Virginia in Charlottesville, and his dunk attempt to end regulation caused the officiating error that denied him two free throws that, had he made one, would have won the game. His 20 points and 10 rebounds Saturday earned him the tournament’s most outstanding player award.

“Just personally going into this game, obviously there was a little more of a chip on my shoulder, just being able to show what I’m capable of against this team,” Filipowski said. “But also there was so much more to play for besides that. I was playing for a championship.”

The Blue Devils reached the 2022 Final Four in Krzyzewski’s last season, and they’ll likely be a trendy pick this month given their momentum — in three ACC tournament games they trailed for 4:32 of 120 minutes.

Prone to stretches of poor offense, Virginia will not be a popular Final Four choice, especially with forward Ben Vander Plas lost for the season with a broken right hand sustained Wednesday in practice. But Bennett and his staff have nearly a week to plot adjustments for the NCAA tournament.

“See our name called [Selection Sunday], celebrate that and get back to work in practice,” forward Jayden Gardner said.

As the confetti fell to start Duke’s revelry Saturday, Bennett and Scheyer embraced at midcourt.

“I think they’ve improved as the year went on,” Bennett said, “and that usually happens with that kind of talent [as] those young guys get used to it. I told him after the game, ‘You really had your guys ready to play, and you could see they were trending in that direction.’”

The ACC tournament championship is Scheyer’s fifth: two each as a Duke player and assistant coach and now one as Krzyzewski’s hand-picked successor.

The myriad burdens of following the sport's all-time winningest coach will ratchet up during the NCAA tournament, but like his team, Jon Scheyer is trending in the right direction.

