Teel: AD Carla Williams has myriad connections to mine in search for UVA's next football coach

Wisely, no employer has ever entrusted me with a managerial position. I have a hard enough time getting my fifth-grader to the bus stop in the morning without being in charge of others.

But were I ever tasked with hiring folks, no resume or recommendation would approach the importance of the job interview. That connection between supervisor and employee, that chance to take someone’s pulse and listen to their vision for work and life, is essential.

This truth springs to mind whenever a high-profile job opens in sports and we all commence to tossing out names. So as Virginia athletic director Carla Williams seeks Bronco Mendenhall’s successor as the Cavaliers’ football coach, it would be sage to remember that no matter how brilliant the suggestion, the outcome of this search almost certainly hinges on the conversations she has with candidates, be they remote or in-person.

Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock took that approach in hiring Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry as the Hokies’ new football coach.

“We Zoomed with him first,” Babcock said. “Some head coaches after that, another coordinator, but the bar was set from the get-go. It was really nice to get into a search and have somebody that does so well they’re the bar you consider for everyone else, and he certainly stood out.”