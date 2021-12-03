Teel: AD Carla Williams has myriad connections to mine in search for UVA's next football coach

Wisely, no employer has ever entrusted me with a managerial position. I have a hard enough time getting my fifth-grader to the bus stop in the morning without being in charge of others.
But were I ever tasked with hiring folks, no resume or recommendation would approach the importance of the job interview. That connection between supervisor and employee, that chance to take someone’s pulse and listen to their vision for work and life, is essential.
This truth springs to mind whenever a high-profile job opens in sports and we all commence to tossing out names. So as Virginia athletic director Carla Williams seeks Bronco Mendenhall’s successor as the Cavaliers’ football coach, it would be sage to remember that no matter how brilliant the suggestion, the outcome of this search almost certainly hinges on the conversations she has with candidates, be they remote or in-person.
Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock took that approach in hiring Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry as the Hokies’ new football coach.
“We Zoomed with him first,” Babcock said. “Some head coaches after that, another coordinator, but the bar was set from the get-go. It was really nice to get into a search and have somebody that does so well they’re the bar you consider for everyone else, and he certainly stood out.”
Tech had not hired a rookie head football coach since Jimmy Sharpe in 1974, subsequently appointing Bill Dooley from North Carolina, Frank Beamer from Murray State and Justin Fuente from Memphis before Pry. Similarly, UVA has not selected a rookie head football coach since Dick Bestwick in 1976.
Following Bestwick, the Cavaliers hired Navy coach George Welsh, former Wake Forest coach Al Groh, Richmond’s Mike London and Brigham Young’s Mendenhall.
Bank on a diverse group — seasoned head coaches, aspiring assistants, out of work coaches — inquiring about Virginia. Sure, it’s a mid-level ACC program, but the Cavaliers are only two seasons removed from winning the Coastal Division title and likely will pay Mendenhall’s successor about $4 million annually.
Comrade Greg Madia has assembled a list of potential candidates, but before diving into names, a final thought on Williams: Prior to Virginia, her administrative career steered her to Florida State, Vanderbilt and her alma mater, Georgia, and surely she will mine those connections for advice and, possibly, candidates.
One person whose counsel I believe she will, and should, seek is former Georgia coach Mark Richt, now an ACC Network analyst. Williams was Georgia’s lead football administrator during Richt’s tenure, and the respect between the two is genuine.
The first name most familiar with UVA football will link to the job is Penn State co-defensive coordinator and former Virginia All-American Anthony Poindexter. He’s also worked at Purdue, Connecticut and UVA and was central to the Cavaliers’ most treasured home victory: their 1995 upset of No. 2 Florida State.
Charlotte coach Will Healy, UAB coach Bill Clark and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, a former Houston Texans and Penn State coach, are others beyond Madia’s list who could merit vetting.
Williams’ choice will be tasked with not only assembling a quality staff and competitive roster, but also energizing UVA’s donor base. A $65-million football complex remains conceptual in Charlottesville because all of the money must be pledged, and half collected, before shovels hit dirt.
Mendenhall long pleaded for the facility but never stopped working to accomplish more with less. That he took a program with one bowl appearance in the previous seven years to postseason eligibility his final five seasons is a testament to him and his staff.
Other ACC coaches admired Mendenhall for his keen sense of the macro and the ethics that informed his views.
“I’ve probably become as close with Bronco as any coach in the ACC,” Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson told me Friday. “He’s the guy in the league meetings, when we break, the two of us can have a conversation, have a meal together, go for a walk. I just have a ton of respect for Bronco. I think he gets the big picture of college football, the stress that it puts on a family and the pressures that it entails.
“I never thought Bronco was one of those guys that was going to coach until he was 70. I know how important his faith and his family [are] to him. ... Last year when we were dealing with the pandemic and what the right thing to do was, Bronco and I probably talked 2-3 times a week because I value his opinion so much. ... I reached out to him yesterday, and he got right back to me. I’ll miss my friend. I really will. ... He was a football coach that was in it for all the right reasons.”
A football coach who leaves a program for his successor much better than he found it.
