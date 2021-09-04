Teel: After 'icebreaker' against W&M, UVA prepares for sterner tests

There’s a time for gadgetry, and no one should doubt offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s creativity. But a season-opener against an outmanned FCS opponent is not that time.

Rather than simply line up and bully a team they should have been bullying, the Cavaliers, at Anae’s direction, wasted much of the first half trying to be cute. Worse yet for the orange-and-blue inclined, the Tribe was having none of it.

The most glaring example was backup quarterback Ira Armstead taking a shotgun snap and handing off to starter Brennan Armstrong on an end-around — Armstrong was split wide on the play — for what appeared to be an attempted pass. Inside linebacker Isaiah Jones blew up the play for a 7-yard loss.

Early in the second quarter, on a fourth-and-1 from W&M’s 27, up-back Keytaon Thompson took a direct snap and was stuffed by nose tackle Zyquan Bessant for no gain.

Once Anae turned more conventional, the offense hit another gear.

Armstrong (339 yards passing) connected with Dontayvion Wicks on passes of 23 and 29 yards before capping a 60-yard touchdown drive with a 2-yard run. He threw a perfect, 5-yard fade to Ra’Shaun Henry for a touchdown just before halftime and found Derrick Starling on a post route for a 65-yard score early in the third quarter.