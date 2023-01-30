Teel: 'Ahead of his time' as a broadcaster, Billy Packer belongs in Basketball Hall of Fame

Billy Packer called his first college basketball game 51 years ago this week: Maryland at N.C. State on Jan. 31, 1972.

As a 12-year-old Baltimore kid/Terps fan mesmerized by Tom McMillen’s jump shot, Len Elmore’s power and Lefty Driesell’s showmanship, I was watching. And like countless others, I continued watching Packer until his last telecast at the 2008 Final Four.

Packer, who died Thursday at 82, taught you about the game and its characters — mercy, there were some characters — like no other analyst.

“He could explain the game to fans,” Notre Dame coach and Maryland native Mike Brey said Monday. “He was the first guy, and I know we have really good [analysts] now, who could talk about the game to people watching it. He was ahead of his time doing that and really made it understandable.”

This Packer did naturally, without a shred of training, a former All-ACC guard at Wake Forest hoodwinked by an old friend into a career that landed him in the National Sports Media Association’s Hall of Fame.

Packer won a Sports Emmy in 1993 and three years later the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. But that’s not enough.

The Naismith Hall long ago should have enshrined Packer, just as it did Dick Vitale.

“He was like the voice of college basketball," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. "Growing up right there in North Carolina, watching those games when I was little, I lived and breathed ACC basketball.”

Skeeter Francis was Wake Forest’s sports information director during Packer’s playing career, which included a trip to the 1962 NCAA tournament semifinals. Francis accepted a similar position with the ACC in 1969, and on that fateful day in ’72, he invited Packer to join him at the Maryland-N.C. State game at venerable Reynolds Coliseum, where Packer had helped Wake Forest win the ’61 and ’62 ACC tournaments.

Only at the last minute did Francis confess to Packer that he needed an analyst on the evening’s regional television broadcast. For an ACC Network documentary on the league’s basketball heritage that aired last year, Packer laughingly recalled that night and Francis’ sales pitch.

“You’re the only guy I know who’s got big enough balls to try this without practice.”

Indeed, as a player, Wake Forest assistant coach and self-made businessman, Packer was nothing if not bold, and he took to television instantly. He knew ACC players, coaches and history, and in fact was part of that history.

For example, as a Wake Forest player, Packer befriended his peers at Winston-Salem State, the nearby HBCU, arranging pickup games between the teams. As a Deacons assistant coach, he recruited the program’s first Black scholarship player, Norwood Todmann, from New York City.

Animated and opinionated, Packer was an ideal partner for Jim Thacker, the network’s stoic play-by-play analyst. Thacker and Packer not only rhymed, but also clicked, hooking viewers on players such as McMillen, Phil Ford, Michael Jordan, David Thompson, Ralph Sampson and Mike Gminski, and coaches such as Driesell, Dean Smith, Norm Sloan, Dean Smith, Terry Holland, Jim Valvano and Mike Krzyzewski.

And when the folksy Bones McKinney, a former Deacons coach, joined the broadcast team, the product became even more authentic, more ACC.

Inevitably, Packer drew national interest, and in 1975 he joined Dick Enberg and ex-Marquette coach Al McGuire for NBC’s Final Four telecast. With McGuire cracking New York-wise, Enberg dropping his signature “Oh my,” and Packer sparing no one in his critiques, they were must-see TV.

First for NBC and later on CBS, paired with Gary Bender, Brent Musburger and Jim Nantz, Packer worked 34 consecutive Final Fours, a remarkable run on the sport’s grandest stage. Just consider the moments we witnessed with Packer, whose son Mark works for the ACC Network, on the Final Four mic.

UCLA sending John Wooden out on top in ’75; Magic and Michigan State trumping Bird and Indiana State in ’79, the most-watched college basketball game ever; Jordan’s jumper in ’82 and Lorenzo Charles’ dunk a year later, indelible images that lifted North Carolina and N.C. State to the summit.

Patrick Ewing’s dominance for Georgetown in ’84 and Villanova’s shocker the following season; Duke slaying unbeaten and reigning champion UNLV in ’91 and repeating in ’92; Mario Chalmers rescuing Kansas in 2008.

ACC fans of a certain vintage will never forget Thacker and Packer’s broadcast of the 1974 ACC tournament final, a collision of No. 1 N.C. State and No. 4 Maryland that determined the league’s sole NCAA tournament representative. In a double-overtime epic at Greensboro Coliseum, Thompson and the Wolfpack prevailed 103-100.

“I’ll hear [Packer’s] voice for the rest of my life,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga was central to a signature Packer moment.

When Larranaga’s George Mason team received an at-large NCAA tournament bid in 2006, Packer decried the selection during CBS’ bracket reveal, only to watch the Patriots reach the Final Four in Indianapolis. Larranaga’s next encounter with Packer was at an Indianapolis steakhouse where the Mason team was dining prior to the national semifinals.

“Billy and Jim Nantz walked in,” Larranaga said, “and we invited them to sit with us so I could educate them on why we were that good and deserved to be in. And Billy laughed and said, ‘No, I don’t change my mind. I don’t think you deserved to be in the tournament.’”

As Packer often confessed: “I’m often wrong, but never in doubt.”

