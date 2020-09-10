Teel: All-inclusive NCAA basketball tournament wasn't going to work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Little brother was fed up. Fed up with his big brother’s popularity and wealth. Fed up with the daily fawning of legions, including — you can’t make this up — the president of the United States.

Little brother had a case. He is popular, too, and hardly a pauper. He matters!

Yet, only six months removed from the most painful chapter of his life, no one seemed to care. Oh, there were the requisite sympathy cards in mid-March. But folks quickly moved on, fixated yet again on big brother.

So little brother decided to command some attention, and he knew just how to do it: Invite everyone to the most lavish party imaginable.

Such is the intent of the ACC’s men’s basketball coaches. They want to stage an all-inclusive NCAA tournament in 2021, and Wednesday afternoon, exhausted by our collective preoccupation with football, they began selling their vision on social media.

Many of their motives are noble, but the logistical, financial and medical hurdles seem insurmountable. Sure enough, less than 24 hours after the ACC coaches, Virginia's Tony Bennett and Virginia Tech's Mike Young included, began campaigning, the NCAA all but torpedoed the idea.