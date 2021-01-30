Teel: Aluma and Hokies 'exceptional' in win over UVA

BLACKSBURG
The Associated Press debuted its national basketball poll in January 1949. This marks the second season in which Virginia Tech has defeated four ranked opponents.
The Hokies joined the ACC in 2004. Never have they started a conference season this well.
Those are the historical benchmarks framing No. 20 Tech’s 65-51 victory over No. 8 Virginia on Saturday. But the micro is even more impressive than the macro.
The Cavaliers (11-3, 7-1 ACC) strolled into Cassell Coliseum on a 15-game ACC winning streak, the final eight last year and the first seven this season. That was the longest run in the league since Duke won 17 straight in 2005 and ’06.
Moreover, the Hokies (13-3, 7-2) were without suspended guard Tyrece Radford for the second consecutive game. But Tech was unfazed, attacking UVA relentlessly on both ends of the floor during a dominant second half (44-22 scoring margin).
“It’s significant, now,” Hokies coach Mike Young said. “But let’s hit the brake. It’s late January. They’re not putting a crown on anyone’s head in January.”
No crown, indeed. But doubling up the ACC’s first place team in the second half, without your No. 2 scorer and rebounder no less, is a large deal.
Tech did it with a late 19-0 binge during which it scored on eight consecutive possessions and UVA went empty on 10 straight. The Hokies suffocated the ACC’s most efficient offense and exposed the conference’s most efficient defense.
The linchpin was 6-foot-9 forward Keve Aluma, who scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds. Aluma made two shots beyond the 3-point arc but otherwise owned the interior, even as the Cavaliers tried five defenders against him.
Coach Tony Bennett started with Jay Huff on Aluma and then used Sam Hauser, Trey Murphy, Francisco Caffaro and Justin McKoy. The Cavaliers guarded Aluma one-on-one; when that backfired, they double-teamed him in the post.
Nothing worked.
“Keve’s got great feet,” Young said, “and he can really move downhill. … We could have done a lot with him. He was that good tonight.”
Aluma attacked Huff from the start in an effort to get the 7-1 senior in foul trouble, and by halftime Huff had three.
A transfer from Wofford, where he played two seasons for Young, Aluma scored 16 of the Hokies’ 21 first-half points, and a key was his making those two 3s, forcing Huff to honor him on the perimeter and making Huff vulnerable to dribble penetration.
“Just trying to get my touch back,” said Aluma, who was a combined 7 of 26 from the floor in Tech’s three most recent games. “I’d been missing little bunnies.”
Not Saturday. Aluma was 10 of 15, and in the second half, he finally got some scoring help. Hunter Cattoor scored 13 of his 15 points after intermission, Wabissa Bede all 7 of his.
Conversely, the contested 3s that UVA’s Murphy, Hauser and Kihei Clark were making deep into the shot clock no longer fell.
“They really bottled up the lane and defended,” Bennett said, “and then they were pretty quick to the 3s, and sometimes we had to take them. Certainly, wasn’t one of our better efforts, but partly due to they’re good taking the lane away and then challenging, leaving us with some late 3s, which is what you want to do when guarding the right way.”
“I’ve got a really good defensive team,” Young said.
He sure does, and to their credit, players such as Nahiem Alleyne and Justyn Mutts defended fiercely despite sub-par shooting nights.
With victories over Villanova, Clemson, Duke and Virginia, Tech has defeated four teams that were ranked at tip-off, matching the program record set in 2017-18. More opportunities likely await, especially with two upcoming games against Florida State.
How Radford, who faces driving under the influence and concealed weapon charges, figures into the remainder of the season is unclear. But if he returns, the Hokies become even more formidable.