Teel: Aluma and Hokies 'exceptional' in win over UVA

Not Saturday. Aluma was 10 of 15, and in the second half, he finally got some scoring help. Hunter Cattoor scored 13 of his 15 points after intermission, Wabissa Bede all 7 of his.

Conversely, the contested 3s that UVA’s Murphy, Hauser and Kihei Clark were making deep into the shot clock no longer fell.

“They really bottled up the lane and defended,” Bennett said, “and then they were pretty quick to the 3s, and sometimes we had to take them. Certainly, wasn’t one of our better efforts, but partly due to they’re good taking the lane away and then challenging, leaving us with some late 3s, which is what you want to do when guarding the right way.”

“I’ve got a really good defensive team,” Young said.

He sure does, and to their credit, players such as Nahiem Alleyne and Justyn Mutts defended fiercely despite sub-par shooting nights.

With victories over Villanova, Clemson, Duke and Virginia, Tech has defeated four teams that were ranked at tip-off, matching the program record set in 2017-18. More opportunities likely await, especially with two upcoming games against Florida State.