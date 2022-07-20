Teel: Amid revenue gap, ACC's Phillips says spending the most 'doesn't mean you have the best'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second consecutive summer, two cornerstones of a Power Five conference are bailing for an even wealthier league, further proof that to legions, there is never enough money.

Subsequently, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips faces pointed questions about the future of his conference. Those questions, mind you, come from not only media but also ACC coaches, administrators, presidents and governing boards.

Speaking at the league’s annual football kickoff Wednesday, first in a televised forum and later in an interview with The Times-Dispatch, Phillips addressed issues such as lagging revenue, membership stability and how commissioners acting in their own self-interests might somehow collaborate on crafting an expanded College Football Playoff.

His answers ranged from defiant to stoic to noble. He offered few details, in large measure because there are no easy solutions.

But understand this: As a former athletic director at Northern Illinois and Northwestern, Phillips has experienced both the challenges of operating with limited resources and the benefits of cashing in on mega-TV deals, and he’s driven to curb the ever-widening revenue gap between the ACC and the more affluent Big Ten and SEC.

The overarching question is: With a modest TV deal that extends until 2035-36, and no conventional expansion move that would prompt ESPN to shower the league with cash, how can he?

“I think you’ve got to explore beyond [traditional expansion],” Phillips told me. “You can certainly look at that, but how do you use your network? Can you create some new inventory? Can you create some new events, some new competitions in different markets you haven’t been in? Do you do a disparate revenue share? ... Maybe there’s an opportunity to do a few of those things that gets you to the place you want to be.”

Notice the first word of that previous sentence. “Maybe.”

Phillips offered no guarantees, and truth be told, no one would have believed him if he had.

A year ago this month, news broke that Oklahoma and Texas were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. Three weeks ago, Southern California and UCLA announced their intentions to depart the Pacific 12 for the Big Ten.

The jolting decisions fragmented the Power Five, at least from the revenue side, into the Big Ten and SEC on one side, the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 on another.

“We all can’t be in the gated community,” Phillips said. “We’re third of 32 conferences, and people are wondering about our future. Third of 32. So let’s get some context to this thing. If you have five houses in the gated community, we’re in the gated community right now. Now maybe the gated community gets upsized and we’re not in the gated community anymore, but we’re still on that next level.”

Do media, and perhaps some athletic directors, presidents and trustees obsess too much about the money gap?

“I think you ask the ultimate question,” Phillips said, “and that’s what’s a little bit disappointing about what’s happening right now. ... We’ve got a good resume, man. We’ve got a good resume. Just because you spend the most doesn’t mean you have the best.”

Indeed, the Big Ten has been omitted from the College Football Playoff in more seasons (two) than the ACC (one). Since 2000, ACC teams have won eight men’s basketball national championships, twice as many as the Big Ten (one) and SEC (three) combined. ACC Olympic sports programs continue to thrive.

But as Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry, a former defensive coordinator at Big Ten member Penn State, told Mike Barber and me on our podcast this week, the money disparity — the ACC distributed, on average, $36.1 million to its members in 2020-21, well shy of the SEC’s $54.6 million and Big Ten’s $46.1 million — can’t grow too large.

“It’s all of the ... facets together that allow you to win,” Pry said. “It’s not any one thing, right? ... If it was about just money, Texas would win the national championship every year. If it was about just players, LSU should win it every year. If it’s just coaching, say [Alabama’s] Nick Saban. If it was high energy, location, Miami. ... But ... the ACC’s got to be competitive enough.”

If the ACC doesn’t bridge the gap, speculation will intensify about the SEC and/or Big Ten poaching ACC schools and those schools challenging the grant of media rights contract that binds membership through 2035-36.

Phillips’ allusion to expanding ACC Network reach and inventory includes, according to sources, a potential partnership with remaining Pac-12 schools. But Phillips declined to reveal specifics.

Varying revenue shares that reward brand value and performance might appease folks at Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina but would end decades of near-equal shares, a practice started by Gene Corrigan, the ACC’s commissioner from 1987-95. Moreover, disparate money distribution didn’t prevent the Big 12 from losing Texas and Oklahoma.

Amid all the money-grabbing within the Power Five, the commissioners need to set aside any lingering resentments and join with their Group of Five colleagues and Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick to determine a new CFP model, set to debut in 2026.

“I think that’s the commitment we’ll all need to make in order to do what’s right for the future of college football,” Phillips said. “I can just tell you from my end, I’ve always tried to be a collaborator. I’ve always tried to be one that brings people together.