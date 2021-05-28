Teel: An All-ACC team of incoming transfers for the 2021 football season

QUARTERBACK: Florida State’s McKenzie Milton (Central Florida). If Milton is fully healed from his gruesome 2018 leg injury and regains his 2017 form, look out. He threw for 4,037 yards and 37 touchdowns, rushed for 613 yards and eight scores and led UCF to a 13-0 season.

RUNNING BACK: North Carolina’s Ty Chandler (Tennessee) and Florida State’s D.J. Williams (Auburn). Neither crushed it in the SEC, but both averaged 4.9 yards per carry. With the departures of 1,000-yard rushers Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, Chandler fills a position of need in Chapel Hill.

RECEIVER: Miami’s Charleston Rambo (Oklahoma) and Georgia Tech’s Kyric McGowan (Northwestern). McGowan was the No. 2 receiver for the Big Ten’s West Division champions last season, and Rambo was the same for a College Football Playoff semifinalist in 2019, averaging 17.3 yards on 43 catches.

TIGHT END: Virginia’s Jelani Woods (Oklahoma State). Woods’ modest stats don’t reflect his value for the Cowboys. He started 28 games and was twice voted honorable mention All-Big 12. At 6-foot-7, 275 pounds, Woods is a capable blocker and receiver, and UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall raves about his versatility.