Teel: Anarchy figures to prevail at ACC basketball tournament

The ACC grew from 12 to 15 members in 2013-14, expanding the conference’s basketball tournament to five days. Since, no team has emerged from the opening round to win five games in as many days.

A decade ago, that 5-for-5 transpired in the Big East tournament, where Kemba Walker famously carried Connecticut, the league’s ninth-place team at 9-9, to the title. Three-plus weeks later, the Huskies won the third national championship of Jim Calhoun’s Hall of Fame coaching career.

Duke went 9-9 in the ACC this season, has a Hall of Fame coach and the conference’s leading scorer in Matthew Hurt. But unlike UConn 2011, the Blue Devils are neither ranked nor an NCAA tournament lock, and even in a pandemic season the notion that any of Tuesday’s competitors — Pitt, Miami, Duke, Boston College, Wake Forest and Notre Dame — winning five straight doesn’t compute.

“A lot of people say, ‘Well it’s a down year [for the ACC], and perhaps it’s not been as strong as it has been,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett, whose team lost at Duke two-plus weeks ago. “… But it’s still good basketball, and there’s a bunch of teams that absolutely are capable. …

“I get it, it’s different this year, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to give our guys rings [for winning the regular season] and we’re not going to hang a banner. It’s legit. … But I also acknowledge that it’s been more unbalanced and uneven, and trying to figure it out is crazy. So heading into this, intrigue? Mystery? Who knows? … As the years go by, the NCAA tournament’s become more like that in certain ways, and of course the ACC tournament, especially this year.”