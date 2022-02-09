 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teel and Barber Podcast, Episode 76, Feb. 9, 2022

UVA scores a massive upset win at Duke, while Virginia Tech has now won four straight. Is the NCAA tournament still a possibility for either, or both, commonwealth clubs? And with national signing day and the ACC football schedule release behind us, we’ll talk a little college football, with a nod to the NFL's Super week as well.

