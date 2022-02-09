UVA scores a massive upset win at Duke, while Virginia Tech has now won four straight. Is the NCAA tournament still a possibility for either, or both, commonwealth clubs? And with national signing day and the ACC football schedule release behind us, we’ll talk a little college football, with a nod to the NFL's Super week as well.
Just In
Teel and Barber Podcast, Episode 76, Feb. 9, 2022
Related to this story
Most Popular
CHARLOTTESVILLE — As Brent Pry and Tony Elliott got going in their first recruiting push as the head football coaches at Virginia Tech and UVA…
"Almost 80% of the people who have seats right now — who are season-ticket holders right now — will have the opportunity most likely to improve their seats."
Teel: Duke's Mike Krzyzewski reveres Carolina icon Dean Smith. Saturday he coaches in the Smith Center for the final time
Thirty-six seasons ago, Mike Krzyzewski coached in the first game at North Carolina’s Dean E. Smith Center. Saturday night, he competes in tha…
DURHAM, N.C. — Virginia only hit one 3-pointer in the second half Monday night against Duke. It was the game’s biggest shot.
John Dahl grew up a Maryland fan in suburban Washington, D.C., and, after his family moved to North Carolina, attended Duke’s basketball camp …
Shorthanded VCU falls to Dayton by 30, 82-52, at Siegel Center:
Back from time with Hawks, former VCU star Justin Tillman is on tear in G League:
Richmond's junior forward scored 36 in a 71-61 win over St. Bonaventure Friday night.