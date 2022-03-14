 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teel and Barber Podcast, Episode 79, March 14, 2022

UVA and Virginia Tech went to the ACC tournament knowing they’d need to make deep runs to earn an NCAA bid. UVA faltered but the Hokies went all the way. They join three other teams from the commonwealth - Richmond, Longwood and Norfolk State - in the Big Dance.

